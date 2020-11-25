The Amory Lady Panthers have a large basketball senior class of seven, and first-year coach Nathan Newell will be relying on their experience as they work towards another winning season.
“My expectations are going to be high coming from four returning starters, working their way to a new season with a new coach,” Newell said. “It’s kind of different going from them looking to me as the assistant to transitioning to the head coach. I’m pleased with the way they have responded and the way their efforts have been throughout the quarantine type summer that we have had.”
Amory’s four returning starters that are seniors are Amaya Trimble, Emma Kate Wright, Jatavia Smith and Kimiya Parks.
“Amaya is going to be our floor general, the leader on the floor, and we need her to control the tempo of the game. I love the effort that Jatavia has been giving in practice, and I love her leadership,” Newell said. “She’s definitely one of our shooters, and hopefully we can get her some easy shots to get her going. Emma Kate is also our shooter, a good ball handler and she’s one of our taller, bigger guards, so I really look at her to use her size to her advantage and strength. Kimiya is very skilled in the post and has played a big role. She can shoot, drive, handle the ball but also score down low, and I look for her to do a lot of rebounding as well.”
Jillian Cox, Amiya Robinson and Ashlyn Black are all seniors who have seen time coming off the bench in the past.
“Jillian and Ashlyn are ones who will come in and mix it up inside and hopefully grab some rebounds because we need all the help we can get there,” Newell said. “Amiya is very tenacious on defense, and when I need someone to lock someone down, that’s who I’m going to call. She can score it as well, but we are really looking for her to set the tone on the defensive end.”
Junior Laney Howell is another strong shooter for the Lady Panthers, while Sasha Burdine and Jayda Sims add to Amory’s guard depth.
“Laney is probably our best shooter overall, so we will try to draw up some sets and work around her so that we can get her some easy looks,” Newell said. “Sasha is a really good passer and has that basketball IQ so that she knows when to pass it and when not to pass it and when to throw a bounce pass or a chest pass. We will be looking to Jayda to handle the ball, and she can get up and apply some defensive pressure as well. She can get up and down the floor very quick.”
In the sophomore class, Newell hopes that Ashanti Smith can help in the post.
“She can also get up and down the floor,” he said. “With the style that we are going to be playing this year, I’m going to be trying to utilize that quickness and speed as much as possible.”
Between the large senior class and some depth in lower classes, Newell expects that to be a strength of his team.
“We’re so interchangeable, and we have so many guards that can play any spot. I don’t really think we are going to lose much when we go from our starters to our bench,” he said. “It’s going to be hard for everybody not to get lost in the mix because we have so many girls who can do similar things. I’m just going to have to try my best to prove that I’m playing the ones that are giving me all they’ve got. We will be 9, 10, 11-deep for sure. The good thing if one of them has an off night, then I have someone else who can come in and be right on the same task.”
That depth will aid Amory in a tough division that includes Belmont, Kossuth, Booneville, Nettleton and Alcorn Central.
“We have had to rely on our athleticism a lot, and we are still going to rely on that some,” Newell said. “But I’m hoping that we can string together where if it does become a half court game, we can think basketball enough and make some basketball plays where we’re not going to have to solely rely on being bigger and faster and stronger.”