AMORY – Both Amory soccer teams had tough starts to the 2020-2021 season, dropping a pair of games to Saltillo in their season openers.
Amory soccer coach Nathan Clayton found some positives on the girls’ side, as the Lady Panthers are replacing key pieces from last season, including leading scorer Morgan Mitchell.
“We had several girls step up and play well in different positions for us. It’s getting some of these younger ones some experience because some of them were playing in their very first high school games,” Clayton said. “There were some silver linings where we just needed to connect one more pass or one more person moving in the correct spot to create a better situation.”
Saltillo was led by three early goals from Bri Huckaby, but Clayton praised his defense for being able to hold the Lady Tigers to just one goal from there.
“For the most part, we defended pretty well, and Bri (Huckaby) is a beast. That’s a really good team on both sides,” Clayton said. “(Emma) Pinkerton and Christi Carol (Smith) both did well on center defense, and Alyssa Schrock gave us good minutes in the midfield and on the back line. Annabelle (Holman) came in and made some good saves in the goal.”
To close out the week, the Lady Panthers dropped a 3-1 match against Caledonia with Emma Gore scoring Amory’s goal.
(B) Saltillo 5, Amory 0
The Panthers are still missing several starters that are still with the football team, including last year’s leading scorer and lone senior, Bryn Camp.
“There’s a possibility we could have to play the first week of division with what we have right now,” Clayton said. “That’s part of it, and we have to get a lot better with where we’re at and can’t hang our hat that football will be over at some point. We have a lot of things to work on, and it was frustrating because the way we played tonight, we haven’t had a practice so far that was this bad.”
Saltillo scored its first goal in the 20th minute and made it a 2-0 halftime lead with four minutes left.
“You could look at every statistic and even invent some on the fly, and they beat us in every one,” Clayton said. “We had to move people in different spots, and I guess if there is a bright spot, we got some eighth and ninth-graders some varsity experience tonight. Hopefully we will play a lot better this next time, and we should have a lot of incentive to be really focused in practice.”
Amory fell in penalty kicks to Caledonia on Saturday. Gunnar Williams had the Panthers’ goal in regulation and also made one of their two penalty kicks as Reed Stanford made the other.