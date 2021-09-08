AMORY - The Pontotoc Lady Warriors continued to roll Tuesday as they bested a very game squad from Amory in three sets, 25-23, 25-11, and 25-18.
Senior middle blocker Samya Brooks notched nine kills en route to the non-division win. Brooks and Mollie Rackley hammered back-to-back kills to secure the win in the first set.
Senior utility player Scout Waldrop blasted dominant serves to open the second set, and Sadie Stegall hammered a strong kill to open an 8-4 Lady Warrior lead. Senior Caroline Howard made good on a top-spin, overhead shot to capture a rally point. She notched her usual mid-twenties number of digs. Stegall followed with a serving ace, and a thumping kill by Alayna Ball from the right side, followed by another kill from Stegall, one of her five on the evening, locked up set two.
Senior Audrey Hamill placed a nice set for Ball to loft a touch shot over the defense to get the Women of the Tribe rolling in set three. The trio swing of Katie Christian, to Hamill, to Ball synchronized for a nifty score, followed by another kill from Stegall and a combo-block at the net from Ball and Ava Robbins. Waldrop served three, knuckle-ball aces then Howard set Stegall for a kill shot. Robbins thumped another kill and the Lady Warriors opened a comfortable lead 16-7.
Maggie Kimble lofted a sneaky, skillful shot over the defense,just inside the back line. Hamill set Brooks for a thunderous kill. Waldrop delivered yet another ace and the trio-swing of Howard, to Waldrop, to Stegall delivered a kill shot that thrust the descabello into the bull.
Head Coach Annie McGregor made her return after taking maternity leave. After the match, Asst. Coach Kate Hester said Brooks had an exceptional match against a good opponent.
“Samya led our team in kills, and she gave us the lead with her serves in the second set,” said Hester. “Her serves were all difficult to return, even if they weren’t aces.”
Pontotoc improved to 8-3 on the season, 1-0 in division 2-4A.
Next up for the Lady Warriors is a division matchup, on the road, against Itawamba AHS on Thursday.