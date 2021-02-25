TIPPAH • It took a week longer than expected, but even with a delayed start, several area teams got off to good starts in their playoff runs.
Monday marked the beginning of a playoff push for several teams in the area, as severe winter weather pushed the start of the tournament back from last week. Walnut defeated Pisgah 68-26, Pine Grove defeated Houlka 61-33, and Blue Mountain defeated Coffeeville 70-41.
Walnut 68 – Pisgah 26
The Lady Wildcats began their playoff push in dominate fashion, using a 40-7 halftime advantage to put away Pisgah 68-26 and advance to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Walnut got ahead early and didn’t look back, getting ahead 21-4 in the 1st quarter alone before keeping the pressure up to get a 40-7 halftime advantage. The Lady Wildcats showed few signs of rust despite the week long layoff.
“It feels good,” Walnut head coach Jackie Vuncannon said about the win. “I was concerned about us being off a week, but the girls seemed to handle it really well. We had a shootaround yesterday, and some of the girls couldn’t make it because they still couldn’t get out of their house. So we did the best we could with what we got.”
Claire Leak led the Lady Wildcats with 18 points, while Madi Kate Vuncannon contributed 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 steals. The Lady Wildcats will play Calhoun City in the next round this Wednesday.
Pine Grove 61 – Houlka 33
The Pine Grove Lady Panthers began their push for a 5th straight 1A title on Monday, defeating Houlka 61-33 in the 1st round of the 1A playoffs.
Kenzie Miller led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Sydney Carter and Ellie Fryar chipped in 12 and 10 points respectively. Pine Grove will play against the winner of Tuesday’s Ingomar/Ashland matchup in the 2nd round.
Blue Mountain 70 – Coffeeville 41
Despite a nearly 2 and a half hour trip, the Lady Cougars were able to travel to Coffeeville and get a 70-41 1st round playoff victory against the Lady Pirates.
The Lady Cougars will travel to West Union on Wednesday to take on the Lady Eagles in the 2nd round of the 1A playoffs.