JACKSON – Lafayette (Class 5A) and New Albany (4A) won state tennis championships Thursday at Parham Bridges Tennis Center, while Amory (3A) and Tupelo Christian (1A) were defeated in title matches.
Class 5A: Lafayette 6, Brookhaven 1
Despite the score, Lafayette coach Debbie Swindoll said, “It’s never easy. Hats off to them (Brookhaven). They have a really good team. A young team.”
Lafayette's points came from Nate Leary at boys singles, Alexandra Lampton girls singles, Hayden Williams and Porter Lindsay No. 1 boys doubles, Crosse Lindsay and Brett Lampton No. 2 boys doubles, Lucy Wilson and Jenna Lampton No. 1 girls doubles and Hunter Lindsay and Valerie Smith No. 2 girls doubles.
Lafayette graduated eight seniors from last year’s team. “I didn’t know what I would have,” Swindoll said. She attributed the success to a tough regular season schedule. “I think that helped us for this moment.”
There are only three seniors among the 12 who played Thursday.
“I have a really good nucleus coming back,” Swindoll said.
Class 4A: New Albany 4, Stone 3
Heidi Clayton at girls singles, Jill Gafford and Isabella Aldridge at No. 2 girls doubles and Joseph Fennell and Sarah Robbins at mixed doubles all won their matches 6-0, 6-0 and the No. 2 doubles team of John David Nelson and Joseph Durrell clinched the championship for New Albany with a 6-2, 6-2 victory.
Stone won the last three matches. Triston Hill beat Everett Garrett at boys singles 6-4, 6-4 and Stone won super (10-point) tiebreakers at No. 1 boys doubles and No. 1 girls doubles.
It was New Albany’s third-consecutive championship and 12th overall. Coach Suzy Bowman said the success is due to hard work.
“They put in the work and it shows on the court in these big matches.”
Stone won 5A in 2019, the last time there was a tournament.
“Them dipping down to 4A makes it tough,” Bowman said.
Class 3A: St. Andrew’s 7, Amory 0
St. Andrew’s continued it domination of 3A, losing only 11 games in 14 sets. Clark Mason and Gabe VanYperson had the best showing for Amory, losing 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 boys doubles.
Class I: Sacred Heart 4, TCPS 3
Tupelo Christian came agonizingly close to victory in Class I, which combines 2A and 1A.
With a 3-1 team lead, the girls No. 1 doubles team of Emily Upchurch and Lauren Williams served for the match and the championship, up 7-5, 6-5. But they were broken, lost the tiebreaker for the second set 7-5, then lost the super tiebreaker 10-3.
Sacred Heart tied the score with a 7-5, 7-6 win at No. 2 boys doubles and won the championship when the Crusaders No. 1 boys doubles team of Anthony Boyette and Jask Posey defeated Will Frohn and Sam Wiseman 7-5, 7-6.
In the decisive tiebreaker Frohn and Wiseman rallied from a 6-0 deficit to within 6-4 before Boyette and Posey won the final point.
“That’s sports. Someone has to lose,” said Tupelo Christian coach Philip Raper. “We put it all out of the court. But we just came up short,”
Seven seniors played for TCPS.
“We’re still going to be strong. We have some young guys coming along who will be good,” Raper said.
Many of the players from Thursday's championship matches will compete in the individual tournament next week, Monday through Wednesday, at the FNC Tennis Center in Oxford.