LAFAYETTE COMMODORES
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-5A
2019 record: 9-4, 5-2 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Michael Fair (5th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Mario Wilbourn, MLB, Jr.
• Had team-high 127 tackles last season, including 15 tackles-for-loss.
DQ Watkins, DE, Sr.
• Credited with 52 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss.
Tyrus Williams, QB, Jr.
• Was the starter last year before getting injured.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Michael Fair has added former Falkner head coach Ty Priest to his staff to coach halfbacks. Also, Lafayette grad Dillon Helm has been hired to coach receivers.
OFFENSE
Tyrus Williams (Jr.) gets another shot to start at quarterback. He was the starter last season before getting injured, and then Randy Anderson took over and wound up being named Mississippi’s Mr. Football in Class 5A.
Williams will be working behind an all-new line, with five senior starters gone. Entering preseason camp, Fair said he had eight players he felt could see time up front.
Several players are also in the mix at running back, including sophomores Desmond Burnett and Jay Reed.
Kylen Vaughn (Jr.) is easily the most experienced of the receivers.
DEFENSE
DQ Watkins (Sr.) is the only returning starter on the line, but fellow end Derrick Burgess (Jr.) has seen significant playing time.
Mario Wilbourn (Jr.) is coming off a breakout season at middle linebacker, displaying a knack for getting to the ball. Flaking him on the outside will be Cam Lipsey (Jr.) and Jagger Stovall (Jr.).
Safety Brendan Toles (Sr.), a Mississippi State commit, is a third-year starter. Chad Bishop (Sr.) is the other safety. At cornerback are Trekyus Woodall (Jr.) and Ky Egerson (So.).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Andrew Pugh (Sr.) will handle kicking for a third-straight year, while Will Dabney (So.) will be the punter. Toles and Woodall will work in the return game.
X-FACTOR
If Lafayette can find five good offensive linemen, it has the parts in place elsewhere to make another run at four-time defending state champ West Point. The Green Wave have eliminated the Commodores from the playoffs each of the past two years.
COACH SPEAK
“We’ll be a little more spread, we’ll throw the ball a little bit more than we’ve done in the past. We’re going to be different this year.” – Michael Fair
Brad Locke