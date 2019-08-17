Lafayette Commodores
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-5A
2018 record: 9-4, 5-2 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Michael Fair (4th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Randy Anderson, QB, Sr.
• Passed for 1,319 yards, 9 TDs, also rushed for 1,508 yards, 18 TDs.
Tavion Prather, DL, Sr.
• Recorded 88 tackles, 9.5 sacks and caused 4 fumbles.
Austin Wilson, OL, Sr.
• Credited with a team-leading 53 pancake blocks.
COACHING ‘EM UP
After two years leading Choctaw County’s program, Ben Ashley is back as Lafayette’s linebackers coach. Michael Fair hired him in 2016 as an assistant.
OFFENSE
Lafayette lost a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Jamie Shaw and Lance Stewart, but QB Randy Anderson (Sr.) is back and primed for a big year. He became a more reliable passer last season, completing 57% of his throws for 1,319 yards, 9 TDs and zero INTs.
Anderson also led the team in rushing (1,508 yards). Leading a crowded field of candidates at tailback is Xavion Stokes (Sr.).
Tabias Brown (Sr.) returns at receiver, but the other spots were up for grabs entering camp.
The Commodores return all five starting linemen, four of whom are seniors.
DEFENSE
Lafayette is solid up front here, too. Seniors Malik Isom, Keeton Hunter-McIntosh and Tavion Prather are a physical group and will set the tone in Fair’s 4-3 scheme.
Conversely, no starting linebackers return. Seniors Issac Vaughn and D.B. Bennett are expected to take over the outside spots, while sophomores Mario Wilbourn and Alex Jones bring good size in the middle.
Brown has seen time at cornerback, but otherwise not much experience returns to the secondary. The biggest loss there was Brandon Turnage, the 2018 Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Anderson and Will Dabney (Fr.) are in the mix at punter, while Andrew Pugh (Jr.) returns to handle placekicking duties. Anderson and Stokes will be back on returns.
X-FACTOR
Lafayette is going to need some inexperienced players to catch on quickly at key positions, especially at running back and linebacker.
COACH SPEAK
“The character that this team has right now, I wouldn’t bet against this bunch of kids.” – Michael Fair