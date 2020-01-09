TUPELO • Miranda Lambert is just a week away from playing her wildcard – and Tupelo is the first in line to see it happen.
The country music star begins her Wildcard Tour next Thursday at BancorpSouth Arena. Lambert will hit 27 cities in the U.S. and Canada in support of her critically-acclaimed album of the same name.
“The essence of a wildcard is always having something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity that means to you,” Lambert said in a news release to announce the tour in September. “It is universal. Which is why I’m excited to kick off this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We’re going to have a blast.”
Lambert will be joined by supporting acts Cody Johnson and LANCO in Tupelo and for a majority of the tour. Show time is 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale at the arena box office and online at Ticketmaster.com.
Lambert returns to the road two months after wrapping up her successful Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour.
“Wildcard” is Lambert’s seventh studio album and her first in three years. It’s been receiving critical praise for being her most diverse LP. Rolling Stone gave it 4 1/2 stars out of 5, calling it a “country-rock masterpiece” and placing it at No. 2 on its best Country-Americana Music albums of 2019.
“It All Comes Out in the Wash” was the first single off the new album. “Bluebird” was released as a single in December.
“Part of my career was built on being defiant, you know, my image and how people saw me,” Lambert said in a September edition of Ovation Magazine. “At some point, you get tired of that. So at 35, I can calm down and don’t have to yell to prove my point anymore. There’s this fresh getting-started-all-over-again vibe that has appeared, and I’m so ready.”
The tour will feature the return of Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation campaign, Fill the Little Red Wagon presented by Tractor Supply Company. Fans are encouraged to help shelter pets in each tour city by donating dog food, treats, supplies and cash at each venue’s entrance prior to the show. Dog-loving supporters who complete a sign-up form at the donation point will also be entered to win a meet-and-greet with Lambert for themselves and a guest.
Johnson, a Texas Country/traditional artist, topped the Billboard Top Country Albums in 2019 with his seventh LP, “Ain’t Nothin’ To It.” The lead single from it, “On My Way To You,” cracked the Top 20 on both the U.S. Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts.
LANCO (short for Lancaster and Company) is a five-man group that released the single “What I See” last year. The group’s video for the song received a 2019 CMT Music Award nomination.