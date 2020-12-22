TUPELO • Donations to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign this year are different due to COVID-19, with less of the iconic red kettles and bell-ringers outside of local stores and more online options to give instead.
The organization is asking the community to continue supporting #FightForGood. The Salvation Army has used red kettles to fundraise at Christmastime for 130 years, and although this year looks a little different, the kettles still bring positive change to the community. For the remainder of this week, donations to the Red Kettle Campaign can be given online at SalvationArmyALMKettle.org and at the register during checkout at participating local retailers.
As the largest annual campaign, the Salvation Army relies heavily on the kettle season to raise funds for their programs, such as providing food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless, Christmas assistance for families in need, and more. The Salvation Army’s goal this kettle season was to raise $100,000. Thanks to donors, they have raised $16,484.79 so far.
“We are so thankful for those who have supported us thus far. Please help us make this season a big win for our neighbors in need,” Major Ray Morton, the Salvation Army of Tupelo Corps Officer, said in a press release.
To support The Salvation Army, visit TupeloKettle.org or send checks to 527 Carnation Street Tupelo, MS 38804. For more information on Red Kettle Season and how The Salvation Army is serving in Tupelo, contact Major Ray Morton at (662) 680-2757.