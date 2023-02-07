Lauren Stout and Patrick Miracle were united in matrimony on June 11, 2022, in Middleton Place Gardens in beautiful Charleston, South Carolina.
Lauren is the daughter of Mitchell and Lisa Stout of Oxford, Mississippi. Patrick is the son of Scott and Denise Miracle of Johnson City, Tennessee, and John and Selena Mooring of Warrenton, North Carolina.
Lauren met Patrick at a concert while she was visiting a friend in Raleigh, North Carolina. It was love at first sight, and although Lauren was living in Denver, Colorado, at the time, she knew after that weekend, the two of them would spend their lives together.
After dating for a couple of years, including throughout the pandemic, Patrick planned a romantic getaway for the two of them. They traveled to Colorado Springs — to the Garden of the Gods Wellness Resort — where they spent a weekend indulging in amazing views, food and wine, and relaxing spa treatments.
One night, during a perfect evening spent watching the sunset on the terrace at the reflecting pool, Patrick proposed. Lauren describes the moment as “magical,” and one she’ll relive again and again throughout her years.
Planning for the wedding was a whirlwind of excitement. The couple chose the location after weighing multiple options. Lauren’s history was rooted in Mississippi, Patrick’s in North Carolina, and the couple was living in Colorado. Charleston was close enough for the families of both couples to attend, and since Patrick is a fervent history buff, hosting the most important day of their lives inside the history-rich gardens once owned by Arthur Middleton seemed à propos.
Inspired by the gardens’ timeless beauty, Lauren said her goal when planning their wedding was to keep a carefree flow of grace and simplicity while maintaining an air of traditional southern charm.
After struggling to find the perfect dress herself in Colorado, Lauren scheduled time for her family and his to gather in Mississippi to go dress hunting. They found the perfect dress — designed by Anne Barge — at Maggie Louise Bridal Boutique in Collierville, Tennessee.
For flowers, the couple turned to Rosebay Floral Co. and tasked them with creating arrangements that were the ultimate manifestation of pure abidance and joy. What they created stunned both the wedding party and guests — natural displays with wild, colorful summer blooms that Lauren said “tipped the scale from classic to a dreamy fair-tale wonderland.” They were her favorite design detail of a day brimming with beauty.
As music lovers, both Lauren and Patrick knew how important choosing the right band would be to setting the overall mood for the day. The couple hand-picked a selection of songs and built a symphony that told the story of their lives together. South Carolina-based funk/rock/jazz band Motown Throwdown provided the soundtrack to the couple’s perfect day.
For Lauren, the moment she and Patrick walked hand in hand into the reception as a married couple, all eyes on them as they began their first dance as one, was beyond compare.
Photographer Kelsey Halm captured every moment of joy and excitement throughout the event.
Lauren said wedding planner Kate Bogner with the Coordination Company was indispensable in helping weave together a thousand disparate threads to create a magical, memorable day for everyone.
Now back in Colorado, Lauren and Patrick are enjoying their lives together. Looking back upon her wedding, Lauren said the best advice she can give brides-to-be is to do their best not to overthink or overstress the planning process.
"It’s OK to not be OK,” she said. “You can’t control everything and everyone, so try to live in the moment and enjoy the finished product.”