Lawyer: 2nd Trump whistleblower spoke to inspector general

Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.