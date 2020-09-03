Taylor receives 4-H scholarships
Alexandria “Micah” Taylor of Lee County 4-H has been selected as the recipient of both the Troy and Mildred Holliday 4-H Award for $1,000 and the Mississippi Volunteer Leaders 4-H Award for $500.
Taylor is attending Mississippi State University.
Extension presents virtual classes
MSU/Lee County Extension is offering the following free virtual classes.
High Blood Pressure: Risk & Nutrition (Sept. 10) - Presenter: Juaqula Madkin, Extension Instructor, Food Science, Nutrition and Health Promotion; Description: High blood pressure, also known has hypertension, is a common disease that can lead to heart disease and other serious health conditions.
Mississippi Women for Agriculture (Sept. 24) – Presenter: Sandra Berryhill Alesich, President; Description: The mission of Mississippi Women for Agriculture is to equip women with necessary skills and information in all aspects of farming and agribusiness management.
Register in advance for the meetings at https://msstateextension.zoom.us/meeting. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.