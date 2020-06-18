COLUMBUS • Four Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science graduates with ties to Lee County took part in 2020 commencement exercises May 23.
The MSMS graduates include William Boatner Calhoun, Evan Reese Stegall and Grace Tucker, all of Tupelo, and David Heson of Guntown.
Calhoun is the son of Jennifer and William Calhoun. He will be attending Washington University in St. Louis and plans to study mechanical engineering. His home high school was Tupelo Christian Preparatory School.
Stegall is the son of Martha and Scott Stegall. His home high school was Tupelo High School. Stegall will be attending Rice University and plans to study computer science and mathematics.
Tucker is the daughter of Kathy and Shane Tucker. Her home high school was Tupelo High School. Tucker will be attending Colorado College and plans to study anthropology.
Heson is the son of Diana Bryson and stepson of Kerry M. Bryson. His home high school was East Union High School. Heson will be attending Mississippi State University and plans to study physics.
MSMS is the state’s nationally recognized residential high school for academically advanced 11th and 12th graders.