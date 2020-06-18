MEMPHIS • Girl Scouts Heart of the South is proud to announce that two Lee County Girl Scouts have earned Girl Scouting’s highest award, the Girl Scout Gold Award.
LaShonda Montgomery, a 2019 graduate from Shannon High School, observed that many children in her small community were not able to pass kindergarten due to a lack of early childhood development resources. She partnered with a local daycare facility to host a parent information night and made packets of information children need when entering kindergarten. Through the event, LaShonda gave parents and other daycare facilities the knowledge and resources to help prepare their children. She overcame a fear of public speaking and the daycare has incorporated the information into their curriculum for the 3- to 4-year-old classes.
Jalicia Smith, a 2019 graduate from Tupelo High School, developed and hosted a health fair at the local Boys & Girls Club to educate the children on the benefits of healthy eating and exercise. She created a brochure about obesity and diabetes to distribute during the health fair. She utilized a quiz before and after the event to determine if the children developed an understanding of the program. In addition to the local club agreeing to host the event on an annual basis, she ensured her project would be sustainable by creating a blog, so that anyone can access information about diabetes.
The Girl Scout Gold Award requires a girl to investigate needs in her community, seek out more information and partner with those who can help make lasting change, and devote a minimum of 80 hours to completing their project.
The Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable–proof that not only can she make a difference, but that she already has. Only 6% of Girl Scouts persevere to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award.
“Girl Scouts’ mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character to make the world a better place,” said Heart of the South CEO Melanie Schild. “LaShonda and Jalicia’s accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set them apart, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for each of them.”