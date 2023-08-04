In this file photo from November 2021, Lee County residents enter Lawndale Presbyterian Church in Tupelo to vote in the Lee County 3rd District supervisor race. Voters will return to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 8, to cast their ballots in a mix of local and statewide races.
TUPELO — All Lee County candidates have filed the final mandatory campaign finance report with the primary election, which will decide half of the races in the county, looming.
Of the 29 candidates running in contested elections, 9 did not file before the Aug. 1 deadline, As of Friday, all reports have been filed with just five days before the primary election on Aug. 8.
Coming into Tuesday’s primary, Republican Candidate for District 5 Supervisor George C. Rutledge has far outspent his opponents, locking in $43,150 in contributions and $38,534 in spending, though a majority of the funds came from his coffers. As of Friday, out of all candidates in contested races, Rutledge has reported the most spending and funding.
Rutledge’s opponent, Republican candidate for District 5 Supervisor Hal Grissom, meanwhile, reported no contributions throughout the campaigning season but $19,334 in spending since January, the second-highest spending in the four-person race.
Incumbent Republican Sheriff Jim Johnson reported the second-highest funding with a total of $23,900 in contributions, up by $500 in July. Meanwhile, he reported $14,974 in spending, up by $1,771.
Editor's note: George Rutledge is married to Daily Journal CFO Rosemary Jarrell.
