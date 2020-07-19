The Mississippi Master Gardener Association held a special on-line awards presentation June 9. Lee County Master Gardeners were the recipient of three major state awards.
• 2019 Master Gardener Organization of the Year – Lee County currently has 68 certified members and 11 interns who participate in 19 projects including the Jr. Master Gardener program; Celebration of Gardens-an event held at Spring Street Garden for all ages; writing articles for the Daily Journal: various demo gardens on the Extension grounds including a native plant area, a butterfly garden and a sun garden; maintaining gardens at Sanctuary Hospice House and Regional Rehab; greenhouse work and an annual plant sale. For more information on the activities of the group, as well as gardening, go to leecountymastergardeners.com
• Master Gardener of the Year – Sherra Owen. Sherra has been a Lee County Master Gardener since 2001 and devotes much of her time promoting native plants. She volunteers at the Faulkner Garden in New Albany, speaks all over the southeast and gives numerous tours of her gardens while sharing her wealth of plant knowledge.
• Enduring Project Award – Lee County Master Gardeners won this award for their greenhouse. The new greenhouse was constructed by some of the members in 2014 after it was purchased and disassembled in Baldwyn. The Master Gardeners grow many plants for their sale, practice propagation techniques and provide classes to youth in this facility.
For additional information on the Master Gardener program or to sign up for a future training course, contact Susan McGukin at 662-432-2467.