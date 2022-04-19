Olivia Blanchard, a second grader at Saltillo Primary School, tries to locate her art work as she attends the Impressions Student Art Show for the Lee County School District, Tuesday afternoon at Saltillo Elementary School.
Ryleigh McElhaney, a fourth grader at Saltillo Elementary School, points to her art work during the Impressions Student Art Show for the Lee County School District Tuesday afternoon at Saltillo Elementary School.
Olivia Blanchard, a second grader at Saltillo Primary School, tries to locate her art work as she attends the Impressions Student Art Show for the Lee County School District, Tuesday afternoon at Saltillo Elementary School.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Myra Sykes, of Saltillo, looks for her grandchild's art work at the Impressions Student Art Show for the Lee County School District Tuesday afternoon at Saltillo Elementary School.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Ryleigh McElhaney, a fourth grader at Saltillo Elementary School, points to her art work during the Impressions Student Art Show for the Lee County School District Tuesday afternoon at Saltillo Elementary School.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Students and their families attend the Impressions Student Art Show for the Lee County School District Tuesday afternoon at Saltillo Elementary School.