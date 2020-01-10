DISTRICT 1
• No. 101 • Pratts Vol. Fire Dept., 2171 Hwy. 370
• No. 102 – Baldwyn City Hall, 202 S. 2nd St.
• No. 103 – Guntown Comm. Center, 1571 Main St.
• No. 104 – Friendship Vol. Fire Dept., 990 Road 2578
• No. 105 – Unity Vol. Fire Dept., 913 Road 1303
• No. 106 – Hebron Precinct Bldg., across from Saltillo Fire Tower Building
• No. 107 – Fellowship Vol. Fire Dept., 611 Road 885
• 108 – Veterans Park, J.T. Neely Building, 792 N. Veterans Boulevard
• No. 110 – Eggville Vol. Fire Dept., 860 Road 1498
• No. 113 – Auburn Comm. Center, Road 1145 at Road 1498
DISTRICT 2
• No. 201 – Cedar Hill Vol. Fire Dept., Road 541 off Highway 348
• No. 204 – Birmingham Ridge Vol. Fire Dept., Road 3945 at Road 1948
• No. 205 – Euclatubba Baptist Church, Euclatubba Road at Road 251
• No. 206 – Saltillo Comm. Center, City Park
• No. 207 – Beech Springs FW Baptist Church, Off Road 681 on Road 1702
• Tupelo 2 – Parkway Baptist Church, 1302 Lee Street
DISTRICT 3
• No. 301 – Belden Fire Station, 4677A Endville Road
• No. 302 – Bissell Baptist Church Fam Life Center, Highway 6
DISTRICT 4
• No. 401 – Palmetto Old Union Fire Dept., Road 261, south of Natchez Trace
• No. 402 – Pleasant Grove Precinct Bldg., Road 506 near Road 449
• No. 403 – Ole Union Baptist Church parsonage, Road 600 at Road 373
• No. 406 – Tupelo-4 South, Morning Star Baptist Church, Willie Moore Road south of Mitchell Road
DISTRICT 5
• No. 501 – Brewer Methodist Church, 280 Road 805
• No. 502 – Shannon City Hall 225 Broad St.
• No. 503 – Richmond Baptist Church fellowship hall, 2249 Road 814
• No. 504 – Plantersville Fire Dept., 2587 Main St.
• No. 509 – Kedron, Union Vol. Fire Dept., Highway 6 at Road 598
• No. 510 – Gilvo, Allen’s Chapel Methodist Church, Highway 178
• No. 511 – Mooreville Methodist Church, Highway 371 North
• No. 512 – Verona City Hall, 201 Main St.