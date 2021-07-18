The Nu Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. continued its commitment to community service throughout the month of June.
Dr. Sylvia Blanchard and other chapter members worked to administer COVID-19 vaccines during a mobile vaccination event held at White Hill Baptist Church in Tupelo on June 26.
In addition, the chapter encouraged the community to “Stroll to the Poll” during a Get Out The Vote (GOTV) rally held in the Grove Hill Community in Tupelo on June 5. Rally attendees received healthy snacks in addition to information on home ownership opportunities and vaccine myths. Chapter members Nettie Davis and Rosie Jones made history by their election to Tupelo City Council positions for Ward 4 and Ward 7, respectively.
The sorority concluded the month by recognizing local poets throughout the area as part of its monthlong poetry contest. Students in grades K-12 from Tupelo, Aberdeen, and Shannon received certificates and prizes for their amazing work.
“The amount of young talent in North Mississippi is astounding,” said Arts Committee co-chair Shreka Wright-Knight. “We would like to encourage those literary talents and let the children know how much we appreciate them.”
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (AKA) is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, DC in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-lettered organization established by African American, college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is comprised of nearly 300,000 members worldwide. The Nu Sigma Omega Chapter in Tupelo has approximately 90 members.