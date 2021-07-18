lcn-2021-07-18-free-clinc-donationp1

Cheri Gilliam, left, pharmacy manager at Walmart Neighborhood Market, presents a $2,500 donation to Amy Fagan, director of the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic. The grant was awarded by the Walmart Foundation during Health and Wellness Giving Days. The Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic is a non-profit organization that provides medical, dental and pharmaceutical care at no cost to eligible working uninsured and temporarily unemployed residents of Lee County. For more information about the Free Clinic, call (662) 844-3733 or visit www.tupelofreeclinic.org.

