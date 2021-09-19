Betty Armstrong, far left, incoming MS North Civitan District Governor, poses for a photograph with newly installed officers of the Lee County Community Civitan Club. They include, from left, Bobby Williams, standing in for Anita Ambrose: Rev. Melvin Ambrose, Margaret Baker, Sharronda Evans-Moore, Carolyn Green, Tarmara Trice and Robert Trice.
Friends and family of Charles "Bossman" Williams, right, coach and creator of The Verona Black Sox Baseball team, recently held a surprise party honoring him for his years of service to the community.
On Aug. 28, 2021, a surprise appreciation reunion was held for Charles “Bossman” Williams, coach and creator of The Verona Black Sox Baseball team. His children, Verdonna and Gerome Williams, wanted to honor him for his 49 years of coaching, service to the Tombigbee Semi-pro baseball league and being a mentor in the Verona community.
Former coaches, players, friends and family presented Williams with gifts and kind words of appreciation. It was said that Mr. Charles Williams was just like a father to many; it was also said that many lives were saved because of Coach Williams and his love for the game.
Mr. Williams recruited players from Jackson State University and also helped to get a few scholarships for some.
The big surprise was held at Williams' home. Williams was told the big spread was for his grandchildren's birthday in order to maintain the element of surprise. There were bouncers and a water slide on the lawn, plus dozens of tables and lawn chairs. A DJ was set up to entertain the mass crowd. The meal served during the event would have been fit for a king.
City of Verona increases garbage rate
The Verona Board of Alderman has increased the base garbage rate for customers throughout the city, but has left both the water and sewer rates as they are.
During a recent meeting, the board voted to increase the base cost of the city's garbage pickup service by $1, bringing the cost up to $6 a month.
The board also voted to increase the late penalty by $5, bringing the total penalty for late payments up to $45.
The board elected to leave the city's water and sewer rates as they are.
All increases will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2021.
Should there be any questions, contact the Verona city clerk at (662) 566-2211.
The Anchor Church
The Anchor Church of Verona will host a Serving Heart Food Giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. until noon.
Lee County Community Civitan Club
Incoming 2021-2022 MS North Civitan District Governor Betty Armstrong from Pontotoc, installed the newly elected officers of the Lee County Community Civitan Club on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Officers installed included: Anita Ambrose, President; Sharronda Evans-Moore, President-Elect; Carolyn Green, Immediate Past President; Tamara Trice, Secretary-Treasurer; Robert Trice, Chaplain; Mayor Bobby Williams, Sergeant-at-Arms; and Board of Directors: Margaret Baker, Elvora Roberson, and Cynthia Shields.
MARGARET BAKER is the Verona News columnist for Lee County Neighbors. Contact Margaret at mabake@bellsouth.net