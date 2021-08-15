Verona Alderwoman Margaret Baker was inducted into the Mississippi Municipal League’s Hall of Fame for outstanding service to her community as an elected municipal official for 20 years. President Mayor Billy Hewes of Gulfport presented the certificate.
COURTESY PHOTO
A sign announcing Verona’s 161st birthday stands outside City Hall.
161 years! Signs were placed in front of City Hall, Renasant Bank and the Verona Heritage House.
I know some of you get tired of me tooting my Verona horn, about how old the city of Verona is, but I can’t help it. A fact is a fact of which I am very proud to be a Verionion.
The City celebrated its 161st birthday on Sat., July 17 with a bang exhibiting an antique car show parade at noon from the Verona City Park to Hwy 6 at Marvin and to City Hall. The Antique car show was organized by Judge Tony Rogers. Easy Rider Horse and buggy by Merle Metcalf brought up the rear Hundreds turned out to witness the occasion with some wearing old time costumes.
Opening Prayer was offered by Pastor Lesha Agnew of Chandlers Temple CME church; Alderwoman Margaret Baker welcomed everyone to the event and recognized all the “oldies”. Charles Williams was oldest baseball coach, Chandlers Temple C.M.E; Second Baptist M. B Church; First Baptist Church; and Verona C.M.E Church were the oldest churches. Oldest individuals, oldest golf cart and others. Barbara Jones gave tribute to all veterans as she sang the National Anthem and Jimmy Stevens gave tribute and presented veterans with lapel pins. Alderman Eddie Tucker recognized all newly elected officials.Represenitive Ricky Thompson recognized Mayor Bobby Williams as the oldest serving Mayor in Lee County and presented him with a plaque. Others recognized were State Representative Rickey Thompson, Anthony “Tony” Rogers District 4 Justice Court Judge and Councilwoman Rosie Jones and others.
The hamburgers, hot dogs, potato chips were outstanding and prepared to perfection especially the homemade teacakes was a spectacular hit with all.
161.00 in gold coins were given away and two goodie bags, one boy and one girl with 161 items.
Thanks to the birthday committee, Robert and Regina Stanford, City Officials, City clerk and stall, Police Dept. Fire Dept. Public Works, all the participants, workers, media and everyone who played a role in making this one of Verona’s best birthday celebrations. We look forward to next year as we celebrate 162 years.
A special to Northeast Mississippi Coalition against COVID-19 who volunteered to come and administer vaccines to the public which was very successful. And thanks to Doctor Roma Taylor for working with the group.
