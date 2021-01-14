In our research to tell the Tupelo Story, Sihya Smith and I run across some absolute gems. This week’s comes in the form of artwork from a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, artist, M.F. Cardamone. I discovered this in the Georgia Review, an article written in the spring of 2014, while looking for information about archeological finds along the Natchez Trace during the 1940s.
The piece stands as a portion of an exhibit called Flora Fantastica. It depicts a gum tree leaf with Elvis Presley holding the leaf in one hand — like a person holding a kite — and a tree’s gumball in the other. A line of musical composition anchors the top of the piece with various notes and what appears to be a fly interrupts the flow of the music. That’s just the beginning. The piece is rich with information.
Apparently, from various articles written about Cardamone, and the Georgia Review, the artist, Maryfran Cardamone developed a love for plants as she restored the garden at a 77-year-old farmhouse she bought in Penn Valley, Pennsylvania. As a result, she took a three-year horticultural program at the Barnes Foundation Arboretum School. It was from this experience Cardamone said in an interview with the Chestnut Hill Local that she decided to “reinvent the genre of botanical illustration.”
That’s what Cardamone did with Flora Fantastica. She took the old way of describing plants, like the gum tree, and inserted some of popular culture, for example, Elvis Presley. The work, by the way, is called “Sweet Gum with Elvis.”
Of course, most folks know that the gum tree is essential to Tupelo. Prior to the Mobile & Ohio coming through, the village that eventually became the All-America City was called Gum Pond. The railroad folk renamed the town Tupelo. By the way, the article in the Georgia Review claims the sweet gum is the longest living tree that is not a genetic duplicate of a parent organism, but is an original organism.
To take you a little deeper, the Gum Pond provided a great place for fishing, swimming, boating, and, at least during one winter, ice skating. During the tornado in 1936, many houses from what is now Park Hill were blown into the pond. Folk on the hill tell us many bodies were never recovered from their watery graves. Later, Tupelo officials filled in the pond because, according to official records, of a mosquito problem.
At some point, the area became a city dump, but was reclaimed. Today, it is Gum Tree Park, site of athletic fields and covered basketball courts. The park, located on Front Street that runs parallel to the railroad tracks, also is the site of many community gatherings, including the Communities Forward Festival, founded by Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis, and an annual event.
Gum tree … sweet gum. Sihya and I attempted to reach the artist that started our research journey. She did not respond.