One of the most fascinating aspects of delving into Tupelo’s history comes from finding out bits and pieces people have forgotten or don’t know. For instance, in 1946 the poet Langston Hughes came to Tupelo. This fact and a few details about the visit have become standards in Assistant Curator Sihya Smith’s tour of the Oren Dunn City Museum.
We have a copy of the program front dated Feb. 18, 1946. Apparently, Hughes added Tupelo to his tour of the United States. He came as part of a PTA program held at George Washington Carver School, then the only Black school in Tupelo. The Chicago Defender wrote a brief article in its weekly publication. The PTA held a fundraiser that evening. We don’t know why. The Defender doesn’t mention the reason. The program gives us no answers either.
The takeaway from the Defender story seems that a white reporter covered the event – the first time a white reporter had attended a function at the school. The story was published in the Daily Journal a couple of days later, and on the inside of the paper under the headline “Negro Poet States Readings More Profitable Than Writing.” Although the Journal publisher and owner, George McLean, had a reputation for being ahead of his time, it remains that most newspapers of the day did not place news of African-American events or society on the front page as it had with the comings and goings of white people. These, after all, were the days of Jim Crow. The U.S. Supreme Court wouldn’t strike down “separate but equal” in Brown vs. Topeka Board of Education for nearly another decade, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was nearly a generation off.
Dr. W.A. Zuber was host of the program. Zuber, a noted physician in the community, also stood as an intellectual giant among those who knew him, and nearly everyone did. Rev. D.M. Montgomery and Rev. C.C. Coleman appeared on the stage with Hughes. Adell Bynum sang a solo. There are no references to these three on the stage. We don’t know who they were.
Hughes performed “This is My Land,” a song he had written the year prior with Toy Harper, an older woman the poet had met in New York who treated him like a son, and LaVilla Tulos, a jazz harpist. Hughes also recited from “Poems of Negro Life.” We cannot find the lyrics to the song. We cannot find the “Poems of Negro Life.”
In 1936, Hughes wrote one of his most famous poems, “Let America Be America Again. The first verse:
“Let America be America again
Let it be the dream it used to be
Let it be the pioneer on the plain
Seeking a home where he himself is free
(America never was America to me.)”
Leesha Faulkner is curator of the Oren Dunn City Museum. You may reach her at leesha.faulkner@tupeloms.gov.