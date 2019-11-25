To the Editor:
On Dec. 10, 2019, the residents of Amory will make a critical decision. I can no longer vote in Amory because in 2005, we built a house in the Becker community, where I taught school for 25 years. However, Amory is my hometown. I was born and reared in Amory and was a resident of Amory for 53 of my 72 years. After teaching in Greenville and Okolona, my family moved back to Amory in 1973 and were residents here until 2005.
My wife also grew up here, and we went to school and church here. We reared our three sons in Amory, and they went to school and church here. One son and family are still residents of Amory. My wife and I still have an Amory address, attend church here, use the medical services here, shop here, own property and pay taxes here. We have many friends, family and church family members who live in the city limits of Amory. I taught school and drove school buses for the Amory School District from 2006 to 2010 when I retired. Amory is my hometown. It is special in so many ways, including a great place to rear a family. Please do not ruin Amory by voting to legalize alcohol.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time some have threatened to spoil a clean, peaceful Amory. In the 1970s, the city of Amory and Monroe County voted overwhelmingly to stay dry. Only Aberdeen became wet. In 2014, Amory residents voted to stay dry, but those determined to get their way will not stop.
Growing up and into my young adult life, I saw what alcohol did to members of my extended family. It was sickening and sad. Also, I have personal knowledge of those who experienced the effects of alcohol first hand in their immediate families. Affects like spousal and child abuse, loss of jobs, lack of necessities and being denied the opportunity to have friends as guests in their homes are just a few.
As an educator for 40 years, I saw and heard stories of children who were physically and emotionally abused. I was often amazed how well some of these children did in spite in alcohol. As educators, we taught drug education. Alcohol is a drug. Do you think children cannot see the hypocrisy from adults who preach one thing and promote and practice another? As I mentioned before, I taught in Greenville and Okolona before coming back to Amory. I witnessed firsthand the mess alcohol made in trash and in human lives. It will cost more to clean this up than any increase in revenue. As our friend Alice Ortiz said so well, “How is that working for Aberdeen, Okolona and other communities around us which legalized alcohol years ago?” As she asked, “How will this grow Amory?” I ask, how will this Move Amory Forward?
Those in favor of alcohol say towns where people voted for it “perhaps believed that...” 1.) Certain restrictions will be used to control it. “Perhaps” they will and “perhaps” they will not. If passed, “perhaps” they will be lessened if more money can be made. 2.) Tax revenue from sales “could” make improvements to their hometown. The additional law enforcement officers, sanitation workers, etc. needed to clean up the increased problems “could” cost more than the extra sales tax collected. 3.)
Alcohol is already brought into our town from “wet towns.” True, so you want to make the mess from garbage and messed up lives more since alcohol will be more readily available? 4.) Hard-earned dollars went to “wet towns” instead of Amory. They “could” need them because of the extra mess. 5.) New businesses “could” find Amory more attractive and bring jobs. Ask people in the business world how alcohol has affected their workers in responsibility and productivity. 6.) Voting against it “could” undermine the very future of their children. Really has alcohol ever made anyone’s future better? The only ones who truly profit from alcohol are those who sell it. 7.) DUI arrests “could” drop. Living in a “wet county” next to us did not stop one young man with marital problems from driving to a nearby bar to “drown his sorrows.” He drove home intoxicated, killed two innocent people and maimed a third for life. The results of alcohol were two dead, one maimed and several families destroyed, including his own. There are now children who will grow up without a father who will be incarcerated for the next 25 years.
Talk to law enforcement officers like Sheriff Jim Johnson of Lee County, who strongly advised those who met at Meadowood Baptist Church to vote ‘No’ in 2014. He said most of his problems involved alcohol and other drugs. “Perhaps” those who have dealt with it in their jobs and in other communities where it is legal, know the problems it causes. 8.) “Perhaps” some want this because other towns around have it. In Old Testament times, God’s people were ruled by judges because that is what God wanted. The people demanded to be ruled by a King because all the countries around them had one. How did that work? Eventually they were no longer “God’s people.” Proverbs 20:1 says, “Wine is a mocker, strong drink is raging: and whosoever is deceived thereby is not wise.”
“Perhaps” God knows what is best for His people.
Phil Sullivan
Becker