Mississippi needs community colleges
The late Governor William Winter asserted, “The only road out of poverty runs past the schoolhouse door.” We Mississippians have long battled the devastating effects of a largely impoverished and uneducated populace. Various statistics concerning health and well-being, infant mortality, lack of jobs and the unemployed, or our educational system demonstrate the depth of our state’s predicament.
As a community college instructor, I have witnessed our state’s struggles firsthand for over two decades. Fortunately, I have also seen many Mississippi residents seek amelioration through one of our state’s 15 community colleges by obtaining their GED, enrolling in an academic transfer program, or completing a Career/Technical program or vocational training to enter the job market more quickly. Mississippi needs its community colleges to be able to continue to serve its people.
Currently, our community colleges receive less than 7% of every dollar of Mississippi’s educational budget. Less than a dime! Simply put, our community colleges need greater funding so that we can function at the highest level. While we have been touted as the “best bang for the buck,” those bangs could lessen without adequate funding. As Mississippians emerge from COVID, our community colleges are poised to lead in our state’s preparedness to move forward.
I would like to take the liberty to revamp Gov. Winter’s words and propose that the path to economic recovery and betterment in our state flows through our community colleges.
I support community colleges, and you should too.