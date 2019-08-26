To the Editor,
The purpose of this letter is to report to my fellow Monroe Countians concerning the situation with our internet service.
Well folks, this is the stuff Hollywood uses to make movies about “the backward southerners.” Monroe County Electric Power Association (MCEPA) has had the cooperative “elect” board members of nine people that absolutely refuse to vote to move forward with running the necessary lines for internet to each house throughout our wonderful county. This would enable those who choose to have internet in their homes to have it and those who do not want it can opt out. These people get paid benefits with MCEPA proceeds (which depletes the funds used to pay other employees – say linemen, for example) to sit on that board while they make such a life-altering decision. They quickly signed up for a $7.5 million building with a lake and statue in front of it but will let our children struggle for internet service.
Now I want to take a look at this so-called election first. Who among us know these people? Here is a list of their names: L.P. Holman; Roy Lee Lindsey; Ira Thomas Crook III; Avery Duncan; Frank Owen; Walton Willis; Martha Elaine Dobbs; Phil Prewitt; and Ricky Camp.
It is my understanding that Ricky Camp resigned the night of the meeting. He made that decision the night of the meeting we were trying to encourage the board to move forward with providing our county with internet service. He said he did not want anything to do with internet. Frankly, that is what they all should do! Now, how?, you might ask, is the resigned member replaced?
Well, the board appoints the position. Some of you may have heard some of the names listed above, but I dare say anybody has heard any of them give you a resume or verbal explanation of how they are the right person for their position. This election is a joke. You receive a ballot every five years in the mail with a bunch of unknown names on it and then expected to vote. Really? Well, now we have nine board members that are refusing to go forward with providing internet services to our rural county folks, which is necessary for our children and new and existing businesses. They are holding up our progress. They are keeping us in the dark ages. Good thing they were not the ones to decide if electricity should be ran to our homes.
These people should be downright ashamed of themselves to take money from the cooperative, vote to spend money as they do and hold us back from technology that is so important to our daily lives. Something has to change. Those board members have to change.
Based on public records, the following salaries and benefits were found: Lem P. Holman gets paid $900 per board meeting and $9,469 through health insurance benefits (though he is on Medicare), Ira Thomas Crook, III gets paid $900 per board meeting and $9,532 health insurance benefits (he’s on Medicare), and Martha Elaine Dobbs gets paid $900 per board meeting and $5,538 health insurance benefits (she is on Medicare). So to meet six times a year, these people are pretty well compensated.
The building they were in housed all our needs. It is not as if our county is growing in leaps and bounds. Actually, it is shrinking. In 1910, we had 40,000 residents; in 2018, we had an estimated 36,000 residents living in our county. Now one might ask why. Why has Monroe County not grown? Why has it not grown with quality people and industry to create a prosperous community for our good people? We need only look at the fact that we cannot offer internet to these industries. That is a must, folks.
In the event that we ever get fiber optic lines ran, I want to assure all of you that you do not have to accept the service. None who does not want the service will pay for it. (That is a period). It will be ran to everybody’s house but unless you have him or her hook you up to the service, you will not receive or pay for it.
We are in a difficult situation, my fellow citizens of Monroe County. Those MCEPA board members have created a stumbling block, and we need to do something to change that situation. I am paying close to $300/month for TV and internet, so $49.95 sounds mighty stinking good to me – (which is what it will cost when the MCEPA sets up their service). If you agree, you can send an email to voice your concerns to monroebroadband@gmail.com. That is if you can access internet, have a friend or family member that can access internet for you; throw up a flag to let somebody know you are in need of help to get access to internet…
Sincerely,
Just Letting You Know,
Pam Walters