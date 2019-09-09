To the Editor:
We thank Mr. Thomas Crook for enlightening us in his letter to the editor published in a previous edition of the Monroe Journal. The election process is already described in the bylaws of our cooperative, a process that several of us have become quite familiar with in the past few months.
The usual announcement of the election is buried in the middle of Today in Mississippi, a publication sent to every member of the association. It’s doubtful that many members even read this publication, much less scan it for election announcements.
Having said that, it is our fault as member-owners that we have grown apathetic to the election process and only approximately 5 percent of the member-owners participate in the election. I can assure Mr. Crook and every other member of the board of directors of MCEPA and the general manager that the days of being unopposed in a board election ended on Aug. 6, 2019. There are qualified member-owners that are preparing today to be on the next ballot, and I am sure many more will follow suit in the coming months. Member-owners will have their say when the next election rolls around, if not before.
As to the insurance issue. Mr. Crook and his compadres have been receiving this benefit since 2007, an expense of well over $300,000 to the member-owners of this cooperative. The “grandfathered in” excuse is just that, an excuse for using co-op money for a personal benefit that continues today. Are spouses also covered by this benefit? How much do these three remaining board members contribute to this insurance? Member-owner money is paying their health insurance!!!!
These board members are eligible for free Medicare just like the rest of us that are over 65. This is a fringe benefit of over 1,000 percent when compared to compensation, of which 25 to 30 percent is a normal fringe benefit ratio. This feeding at the trough at member-owner expense needs to stop. The three directors who continue to receive this benefit should voluntarily give this absurd benefit up and do it today. Pay your own way like the rest of us. It’s the right thing to do.
Mr. Crook goes on to state how much appreciation other board members and member-owners have for their service over the last 12 years since they ran without opposition. What an out of touch, absurd statement that is typical of the current directors. I’ve found very few member-owners these days that are satisfied with this board or the general manager.
What I do find is members who appreciate the linemen and other field employees of the cooperative who go out of their way in sometimes the worst weather possible to accommodate the members and do it in a prompt, positive and courteous manner.
There was no opposition in the election due to two factors 1.) member apathy and 2.) a general lack of knowledge about the rights of member-owners and specifically the election process. I know this cooperative is stuck in the past when compared with other cooperatives in the region. For example, neither the board of directors nor the general manager have cooperative-sponsored email.
Each board member should be furnished an email address and a cell phone at the cooperative’s expense, required to use them, and this information should be made public to facilitate communication with members.
Another example, look at the MCEPA website, then go to either the 4-County or Tombigbee Electric websites and see the difference; it’s night and day. I also know that the board and general manager have not been responsive to the wishes of the member-owners, have dragged their feet on the broadband issue, and that very little communication flows from MCEPA.
It’s time for the member-owners to restore democracy to the MCEPA. #WeOwnIt
Gerald Weathers