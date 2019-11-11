To the Editor:
Hello, I have been a citizen of Monroe County since 1951. I’m 72 years old. I can tell you I would be the first to have a beer or glass or wine with you, but we don’t need to buy it in Amory. We have plenty of neighboring towns for that. Amory is a clean town you can be proud of. The ones to gain are the ones selling the product.
During my career as a power lineman, I worked in many cities. The ones having alcohol sales had more trouble. Like I said, I would have a beer or wine with anyone, but don’t sell in Amory. The ones to profit would be the grocery stores, restaurants and Walmart, who would be first to get on the bandwagon. Next you’ll have the ones who walk the streets with a beer in a brown paper sack. Citizens of Amory have nothing to gain but heartache. Remember on election day, vote by the heart and not by the spirits. First comes the sale of beer and alcohol, next comes the bars. Next comes the strip bars. If this is what you want for your town, vote yea. If you don’t, vote nay. Remember to vote.
Here’s to ya
Ralph Bell
P.S. Don’t forget the bootleggers. Also, in Clay County, they have a club called The Pony. Just think Amory could have one called The Stallion. Remember to vote by the heart and not by the spirits. Amory has a motto to move forward. Alcohol would move us backwards.
To the Editor:
The impeachment process in Congress is moving right along, but there are all sorts of rumors, false information and flat-out lies about what’s going on. Let’s clear up some of it.
First, it is unprecedented and illegal to impeach a president this close to an election year, according to some politicians and TV commentators. Really? Tell that to the U.S. Congress of 1868. That was an election year, and they impeached President Andrew Johnson and tried him in the Senate while the Democratic and GOP presidential campaigns were going on. When Johnson was acquitted at the end of May, it was only five months until election day. If people would open a history book or tap a few keys on their computer, they would know all this. Anyone who tells you it has never happened before is a liar.
Second, impeachment is illegal because it nullifies the previous election. Of course, it nullifies electoral mistakes; that’s one of the natural consequences. When President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 (his own decision, so there never was a Senate trial), that nullified the 1972 election. If Bill Clinton had been convicted in 1998, it would have nullified the 1996 election. The founders knew what kind of upheaval impeachment would create, yet they put it in the Constitution anyway. Yes, an election has been nullified before. And there was nothing illegal about it. More lies from ignorant fools on TV.
Third, the President has no power or influence – none at all – over how Congress chooses to conduct its investigations of him, regardless of how much he yells, complains and tweets. The founders gave the House “sole power” (their own words) over the process of impeachment. Congress can legally call any witness they please, demand any records they want to see, and issue subpoenas compelling the Executive Branch to cooperate. The term “executive privilege” is nowhere in the Constitution and Supreme Court decisions in the Nixon era ruled that presidents cannot withhold witnesses, conceal evidence or deliberately refuse to cooperate with Congress. Everything President Trump is trying to do to frustrate or stonewall the House investigation is, legally, obstruction of justice, and he could be impeached just for doing that. The founders were dead set on keeping presidents from getting too much power, and they fenced in the President in every way they could think of.
Fourth, when does the President get to present his defense? Can’t we have the people testify on his behalf and have his lawyers cross-examine witnesses?
Yes, but it happens during the Senate trial, not in the House. Impeachment doesn’t convict anyone; it’s just a set of charges voted on by the House accusing the President of misconduct. If the House could hold a trial, there would be no need for a second trial in the Senate. The founders deliberately split up the responsibility for impeaching and revoking a President. Investigation and charges in the House, trial and conviction or acquittal in the Senate is all explained in the Constitution if people would just read the thing. The GOP and crazy TV people are having screaming fits because they can’t tear witnesses to pieces right now. That’s not the way the law works and yelling themselves hoarse won’t change a thing. Trump will have his day in court – in the Senate. He’ll just have to pout like a spoiled little toddler until then. The good news for Trump is that it takes 67 votes out of 100 senators to convict him, and that means at least 20 Republicans would have to vote him out, which it not likely.
Fifth, that’s the process. What about the charges? You have to keep in mind that most of the time it is the cover-up that gets presidents in trouble – not crimes. President Nixon was impeached for covering up, not for the Watergate burglary. President Clinton was impeached for covering up his affair with an intern. Trump is in hot water because he changes his story over and over and over again. It is the absolute refusal of presidents to be honest with the Congress that gets them in trouble every time. Once they start lying, they have to keep on doing it, and eventually all those lies bring them down.
Now, what was Trump in trouble for here? The constitution outlaws government officials from asking for, or taking, anything of value from any foreign entity, including foreign leaders, governments, businesses or individuals. Trump asked for, or demanded, that a foreign leader investigate an American citizen for him. Trump could have had his own people do so here, but he wanted foreigners to do it for him. Seeking their help to give him dirt for his own personal benefit is soliciting a thing of value to him in return for weapons they needed to protect their country. It is extortion; a shakedown. When presidents speak with foreign leaders, they are expected to keep their personal interests separate from the country’s interests. Through ignorance or his own greed, President Trump mixed the two together. We know about this incident because of the investigation. What if Trump has been doing this all along with more dangerous men like Russia’s Putin, North Korea’s Kim, Saudi Prince Bin Salman and Turkey’s Erdogan? Has he been cutting deals with them that benefit him personally or financially and put America at risk in return? (It would explain his odd decision to pull the U.S. troops out of Turkey’s way in Syria and give Erdogan a free hand, wouldn’t it?)
Trump’s actions with Ukraine violate the emoluments clause in the Constitution that Trump gas so publicly made fun of. Donald Trump, his personal lawyers and his spineless attorney general have been relentlessly making the case that the President is above the law – all laws. Because he is the president, he still doesn’t have to answer to anyone for anything he says or does. To our eternal shame, it looks like a sizable majority of the American people want Donald Trump to be above the law and, frankly, rule as America’s king in all but name. They can’t be bothered to read our Constitution and wouldn’t care what it says if they did read it. What does a scrap of paper written 230 years ago by a bunch of old white men in wigs mean to them? The president, everyone in government in both parties, and all of our military service members swear an oath to “preserve, protect and defend” the Constitution. Are those empty words?
Today, our Constitution is under attack by a rogue president and a desperate, power-hungry group of politicians who fall down and worship at his feet. Did our soldiers shed their blood for this? If we don’t want a country with the rule of constitutional law any more, we should say so honestly and accept the consequences of that decision for our children, grandchildren and every generation to come. There’s no turning back. If loyalty and devotion to one man, or one party, is more important than loyalty to country, then the old America that we all grew up in is dead and buried, and we live in a new America in a new century under the rule of a man we have gladly elevated above the law. If this is what we want, though, why shouldn’t President Trump go ahead and shut down Congress forever? Impeachment goes away, never to return, and we don’t have useless congressmen sponging off our taxes any more. Trump makes up the laws as he sees fit and we can all gather in stadiums and praise his holy name, and all is fine in the world again. Maybe we can have a public burning of the Constitution while we’re at it.
When you strike a bargain with the devil to get what you think you want, there is always a price to pay, even if the bill doesn’t come due immediately. All that is necessary for evil to win is for good men to do nothing.
It isn’t just Donald Trump who is on trial. The Constitution is on trial, too. What will the decision be? The law and the man are in a head-on collision, and only one can win. What kind of America do we really want to live in, folks?
Richard Wilkinson
Amory