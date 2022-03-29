WHITEWATER, WI • Rachel Lewellen, a native of Ripley, Miss., and member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater gymnastics team, was one of seven Warhawks who garnered All-America accolades for the 2022 season following the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championship on Saturday in Ithaca, N.Y.
Behind two individual national championship performances, UW-Whitewater placed fifth Saturday at the 2022 National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championship at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y.
Emily North (Oklahoma City, Okla./Moore) and Sarah Knetzke (Ozark, Mo./Springfield Catholic) highlighted the meet for the Warhawks with individual national championships. North won the all-around competition with a career-best score of 38.600, the ninth highest in program history, while Knetzke claimed first place on balance beam with a personal record score of 9.875, the second-highest mark in the school record book.
UW-Whitewater's team score of 191.975 is their second highest of the season and the 10th best in program history.
The Warhawks started the national meet on vault and tallied a team score of 48.000, good for a top 15 mark in the school record book. Kara Welsh (Plainfield, Ill./Central) and Rachel Lewellen (Ripley, Miss./Ripley) claimed All-America status by tying for third and sixth, respectively. Welsh matched her career best score with a 9.775, tied for the No. 10 score in school history. Lewellen collected a 9.725, tied for 22nd in the program record book. North, Morgan McEntire (Indianapolis, Ind./Cathedral) and Taiya Stelmachowski (Plainfield, Ill./Central) each tied for 29th with matching 9.500s.
UW-Whitewater continued the meet on uneven bars with a 47.325. Kelsey Kollhoff (Miamisburg, Ohio/Miamisburg) reached the All-America podium by tying for sixth place with a 9.725. North tied for 13th with a 9.675, the highest score of her career. Mia Falcone (Winter Springs, Fla./Seven Oaks Preparatory) posted a 9.625 to tie for 18th overall, Faith Mylin (Elgin, Ill./Harvest Christian Academy) finished with a 9.325 to place 30th and Stelmachowski tied for 37th with an 8.975.
Knetzke, Kollhoff and Lauren Goble (Aurora, Colo./Legend) each garnered All-America accolades on balance beam to lead the Warhawks to a team score of 48.450, tying the second-highest mark in program history. Kollhoff's 9.800 tied for second place, was her highest career score and tied the No. 3 score in the school record book. Goble tied for sixth with a personal record 9.775, good for a top 10 score in program history. North tied for 17th with a 9.675 and McEntire finished 28th with a 9.325.
Mylin led UW-Whitewater to a 48.200 on floor exercise, good for a top 20 team score of all time, with her All-America performance. She matched her career best with a 9.800, good for a tie for third place overall and a top 20 score in program history. North just missed out on the podium with a 9.750, tying for ninth place, and Welsh tied for 15th with her personal record score of 9.725. McGinley tied for 25th with a 9.675 and Kollhoff placed 42nd with a 9.250.
Prior to the meet, North (all-around + floor exercise), Lewellen (vault) and Mylin (floor exercise) were announced by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association as regular season All-Americans.