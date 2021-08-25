Editor’s Note: Churches with History is an ongoing series about some of Northeast Mississippi’s most storied houses of worship. To suggest a church, contact news editor Adam Armour at adam.armour@journalinc.com.
ALGOMA • When Rev. Thomas Stuart first came to Pontotoc in 1821 to minister to the Chickasaw Indians and build Monroe Mission, he probably never dreamed that his legacy would endure for 200 years.
Members of the longtime church and the community will celebrate that legacy this Sunday, Aug. 29, at the original site Stuart first cleared to begin the work of the ministry.
This day will begin with a business meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a worship service and dinner on the grounds at 10:45 a.m.
Speakers for the day include Rev. Chris Todd, present pastor of Monroe Presbyterian Church; Dr. Jody Hill, President of Memphis Theological Seminary; and Rev. Elijah Walls, a student at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary who ministers to Native American tribes in various states.
Building the first church
In late May 1820, Stuart arrived at Cotton Gin Port along the Tombigbee River. The Chickasaw Council, held on June 22, 1820, granted the missionaries permission to stay, and on Jan. 27, 1821, Stuart and various families from South Carolina reached the site which would be the residence of the Presbyterian mission in Pontotoc, called the Monroe Mission for Chickasaw Indians and Natchez Trace travelers.
The families built houses, began self-sustaining farms, and preached to the Chickasaws. Within a month, a school opened and was home to sixteen new students from the Chickasaw nation and grew rapidly.
The first church was built in 1823. It was a 16-by-16-foot log cabin which faced south. One small window was covered by a clapboard on leather hinges. A fireplace warmed the congregation against the winter cold. When summer came, there was a large arbor on the south side in front of the church under which services could be held.
The first person, French Nancy, was buried to the south of the arbor in 1826, followed closely by Father Stuart’s daughter, Harriet, in June 1828 and son, Thomas C., April 1829. This marked the beginning of what would become Old Monroe Cemetery.
Church sees a surge in growth
By the late 1820s, the church experienced a surge in growth. Membership was incredibly diverse, with a mixture of Black, white and Chickasaw members.
One acquaintance recalled that Stuart “earned the appreciation of all, regardless of color or condition or creed.” It was also said that he was sincere and self-sacrificing.
The second church building, built at the mission site in 1870, was a larger log house daubed and chinked with clay. The pulpit was a high box type podium. This year, the building has stood for 151 years.
But in the early 1900s, members built another church in Algoma since the town basically moved there with the coming of the railroad.
Although used now and then through the Depression, the old church mostly fell silent following the construction of the new building. Few hymns were heard wafting through the windows of the structure, which had served as an important gathering place for weary farmers for so long.
In the 1930s, church member Erst Long proposed that Old Monroe be restored. The roof had collapsed, and the building was nothing short of disreputable. Still, the men of the church agreed to do the work, and the restoration was completed in 1936.
With the restoration of the old church came a fresh purpose for the hallowed ground. In 1940, the congregation decided it was time to create a camp to be used by the youth of the church. The first cabin was built, but World War II broke out in 1941, delaying the camp.
Following the war, the congregation came together again, and the camp opened in 1950. Neat rows of white cabins stretched to the west of the church. For 20 years, boys and girls from all walks of life spent a week under the trees engaging in joyful play and instruction of God’s word.
The old church finds new life
Today, the little church sits quietly, overlooking the graves of those that have gone on before. Hymnals are stacked neatly in a plastic bag waiting to be drawn out and have their pages opened once more to offer hope and solace in song to the souls who gather on the old wooden pews.
Over the past half-century, the quaint mission has been used as a place of special celebration by church members who still attend regularly at Algoma. Its memory has been entrusted into their hands.
Inside the old church building, the air thick with the sweet smell of rustic old wood, church members held quiet conversations about the church’s past and present.
Ann Smith Sheffield, one of the older members of the church, now takes her responsibility of caring for the hallowed spot to heart.
“On her deathbed my grandmama said, ‘You always look after Monroe,’” she said.
Church member Betty Sue Aron Polk has a wealth of fond memories of the church. As a child, she would help care for the grounds by “scraping” the cemetery.
“Back then, they didn’t let grass grow at all,” she said. “We spent a day scraping it clean.”
In looking back at the importance of this church, Polk believes Father Stuart blazed a trail for others to follow.
“It had a lot to do with other churches coming to this area,” she said. “I was 2 years old when my family moved here; and now my sons have grown up here.”
Monroe Cemetery Committee member Kevin Wallace was also in on the conversation.
“I like coming down here to Monroe Mission because it is still on a mission for God,” he said.
Members of the cemetery committee recently cleaned the grounds and helped organize the mission’s bicentennial celebration.
Wallace He looked around at the quaint interior of the little chapel and seemed lost in thought.
“This is really more than land that holds the world together,” he said. “It is a place of prayer and worship that holds our world together.”
Wallace said, as the bicentennial celebration approaches, he’s been meditating on a particular Bible verse: John 17:22.
“’And the glory which You gave Me I have given them, that they may be one just as We are one,’” he said.
Those words, he believes, fit the mission well.
“In the 1800s and afterward they were one in Jesus, and we can be also,” he said.