Fulton • The studio in which Laura Summerford paints is a three-dimensional diary.
Housed in the sunroom of her Fulton home, the space is arguably too small for all that’s in it. There’s a cluttered bench at which she works, its top littered with loose art supplies – brushes in various sizes, half-illustrated pieces of paper, a box pallet of paints. Nearby tables are covered in photographs, colored pencils and even more brushes. The walls are papered with family photographs, newspaper clippings, scraps of artwork. The room is often filled with music – the laid back croon of Jimmy Buffett or the hummable melodies of classic Motown or just about anything out of the 1980s. When the mood is right, a bit of Waylon Jennings.
Most of who Summerford is can be found in this space. Although she likely wouldn’t put it quite this way, she essentially believes artwork is like air: it’s everywhere and essential to life.
“Anything you touch, whether God made it or man, was designed by somebody,” she said.
The watercolorist reached across the hodgepodge of art supplies atop her desk and picked up a roll of blue painter’s tape.
“This roll of tape right here, somebody designed it,” she said. “I think sometimes people just forget that.”
The act of creation, and the way it’s shaped her life and the world around her, is something Summerford thinks about all the time. When she looks at a building or flips through a stack of photographs, she wonders how what she sees can be transformed into something else. The bricks of a wall become patterns and textures. The lettering in an old advertisement breaks down into colors and shapes. She draws inspiration from these and turns them into loving, somewhat impressionistic pieces of art.
Water and paint
Although she’s dabbled in a variety of mediums over the years, almost all of Summerford’s art is done in watercolor. She favors buildings, particularly old ones covered in hand-lettered signage, as subjects. There’s something about the way photographs of old buildings translate into watercolor that she loves, and she frequently references old photographs when painting. Oils, she said, are too harsh, too strong. Capturing the essence of faded photos and times gone-by require lighter materials.
“It’s soft. It works best with old subjects because they’re worn, faded,” she said.
There’s a stack of Polaroid photographs Summerford frequently uses for reference, some dating back decades. Many of the photos she took herself.
Asked why old buildings, old photos, Summerford sighed, as if remembering something pleasant.
“It’s just the romance of it,” she said. “I just think all of it’s beautiful. It’s a simpler time, when all of it was handmade.”
Summerford loves imperfections of hand-illustrated signage, the way the letterers often shift in size, shrinking as they approach their conclusion. She loves the texture of weathered brick and tries to capture it in her work.
Summerford always juggles several projects at once. It may seem unfocused, but it has the opposite effect for Summerford.
She pulled a stack of unfinished paintings from her desk, each attached to a stiff board with blue painter’s tape. She flipped through them – a painting of downtown Fulton’s historic A.J. Mattox building, two portraits of a hatted chihuahua, one of Dick Umfress’ wrecker truck and a portrait of Bill Fields. Summerford said she prefers to work on multiple projects at once.
“Sometimes, it’s better to move away from one and come back,” she said. It helps her stay interested in her projects. “If you stay on the same thing, you can get tired of it.”
Summerford largely chooses her subjects based on emotion, how they make her feel. The act of painting makes her happy; she chooses subjects that do the same.
A life filled with art
Truth be told, Summerford can’t remember a time when art hasn’t been a part of her life. She said she’s loved to draw since the first time she picked up a pencil. Eventually, her passion became her career.
Summerford worked for a variety of design companies throughout her 20s before finally landing a job at Wang’s International out of Memphis. Her job there was to design various gift shop items and knickknacks – ceramic houses and figurines, coffee mugs and decorative items. They’re the kinds of things people purchase, maybe even love, but rarely contemplate the creation of.
“I’ve got to be one of the few people who designed the dishes in her kitchen,” Summerford said.
She still has the company’s old catalogs. She dug one out from a shelf in her studio and flipped through the pages to show off some of her designs.
“This was playtime,” she said.
It was a job she loved, but was forced to leave. In 1997, a car accident nearly killed her and left her unable to use her right hand. Although she’s reluctant to talk about the accident and how it affected her life and ability to work, Summerford said she was unable to draw or paint for years. She thought she might never do so again. It was a life she couldn’t fathom.
“Art’s fun,” she said. ”You have to do it for fun. And if it’s in you, you have to get it out. If you can’t, you’re miserable.”
Over time, her strength returned, as did her ability to create. Gradually, one brush stroke at a time, she’s rebuilt her skill and confidence.
“The hardest thing is being in competition with myself,” she said. “Trying to get the skill level back after so many years.”
A little part of her
Summerford occasionally works on commission, but mostly paints for the pure joy of it. Prints of many of her paintings, particularly buildings, can be purchased from her storefront on Etsy, but it’s not really about money. With art, it rarely is. Watercolor is Summerford’s way of changing the world, small though it may be in the grand scheme of things. Her work taps into people’s memories and, hopefully, gives them a small, joyful surge of nostalgia.
“I’m glad I can keep people’s memories alive,” she said. “Photographs are wonderful, but there’s something about watercolor that just brings them back to life.”
Perhaps, like the paint itself, it’s a mixture of elements. Memory and reality blending together like colors on a pallet to create something more beautiful than both.
Summerford believes that painting is her gift to the world. She’ll never stop doing it.
“We are all given a gift to take through our life here on earth, and it is our opportunity to leave behind a part of ourselves,” Summerford said. “Mine is creativity. I want to use that creativity to its fullest and leave behind a little part of me.”
Editor’s note: This story was originally published in the 2019 edition of This is Itawamba magazine, a product of The Itawamba County Times.