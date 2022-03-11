OXFORD • College Hill Presbyterian Church looks like a set piece from a movie. William Faulkner is thought to have been so struck by its gravitas that he used it as a setting in one of his novels.
Nestled near Oxford in a grove of whiskery cedar trees, flanked by a venerable cemetery of lichen-crusted stones and enclosed by a low, wrought-iron fence, College Hill is one of the oldest churches in the state.
Janie Frierson lives in the community for which the church is named and is the congregation’s official historian. Originally from Vicksburg, Frierson moved to College Hill in 1970, after marrying a College Hill native. She said College Hill is one of those communities that tends to “claim its own.”
“When you marry somebody from College Hill, you’re coming back eventually,” she said. “It may be in a box, but you’re coming back. The taproot runs very deep out here.”
The sanctuary, built of slave-made bricks, was constructed in 1841, after the congregation outgrew the original log structure that was both church and school. Frierson said it was the habit of Scotch-Irish Presbyterians to start with a school anytime they entered a new community.
“The Presbyterians always built a school first,” she said. “They migrated here from South Carolina and when they got here, around 1835, they built a log structure for education and for church services.”
Frierson said the current sanctuary, begun in 1841 and opened in 1844, retains nearly all of its original site-built furnishings, including the pew “gates” and the pale-green wooden pews, which she said are too narrow for comfort.
“Everything in here is original except the carpet,” she said. “People mostly donated the materials and did most of the work. They knew a lot about building a church, but they didn’t know anything about building a pew. If you have arthritis like I do, you have to sit sideways.”
Light comes into the spartan sanctuary through tall, plain sheets of wavy, multi-colored glass set in windows along the walls. Frierson said while people always ask, there isn’t much to tell about the patchwork colors of the windows.
“It’s always been a simple church,” she said. “Folks always wonder about these old windows, but the colors mean absolutely nothing. Glass was hard to come by and they just took what they could get.”
After the school was up and running, Frierson said the pioneering Presbyterians took their commitment to education to the next level.
“They added a college in that log building,” she said. “It was the first one in North Mississippi. When the university opened, they closed the college down. It was the forerunner of Ole Miss.”
During the Civil War, CHPC was temporarily shuttered, and the area around it became home to thousands of Union troops, Frierson said.
“In '63 Grant and Sherman took over this area,” she said. “There were 30,000 troops encamped right outside these windows. They took over the church; we didn’t have services. The members of the church hid the piano and the silver altar ware.”
Frierson said most of the men of College Hill were gone; fighting either with the University Greys or the Lamar Rifles. Those left behind did what they could to preserve the church and the community.
“The Union raided all the houses,” she said. “If you had a place where you kept meat, it was gonna disappear. Luckily, they didn’t burn many structures. They left the community in pretty good shape.”
After the War, College Hill slowly came back to life, and the church continued to be the governing force in the community.
“Back then, it didn’t matter if you owned a section of bottom land,” she said. “Used to be if you cussed somebody, you’d have to go before the elders before you could take communion.”
In 1929, an event took place that put CHPC on the map for good: Willam Faulkner married Estelle Oldham on the church’s front steps.
“Our claim to fame is that William Faulkner got married here,” Frierson said. “He came to the minister and said, ‘I’m getting married, and my wife has been divorced. The Episcopal minister won’t marry us. Will you?’”
Sensing that the sometimes-insolvent author could benefit from matrimony, College Hill’s then-minister agreed to perform the ceremony using a clever “work-around,” Frierson said.
“The minister married them on the church steps rather than in the building so he wouldn’t have to go through the elders,” she said. “When Faulkner asked if he’d marry them, the minister said, ‘Yes, I will, because I don’t know anybody that needs marrying more than you do.”
CHPC has not been entirely immune to the march of time. Across a green commons from the original sanctuary stands a pair of newer brick buildings to accommodate the church’s growth. But inside the old sanctuary, things look much as they would have before the Civil War. That suits Frierson just fine.