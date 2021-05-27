GUNTOWN • Earl VanDam of Guntown is a decorated Army veteran who fought in seven campaigns in Vietnam. But the 85-year-old retired teacher said he’s never attended a Memorial Day observance, and he’s not planning to this year, either.
“I love the sound of bugles,” he said. “But it just stirs up too many memories I’d rather forget. It’s just too emotional.”
Fighting back tears, VanDam said he remembers hearing heart-rending last requests from soldiers under his command when he was a young sergeant serving in the Mekong Delta in Vietnam.
“Not once, but several times, I’ve held dying soldiers in my arms,” he said. “They were counting the dead in the hundreds every week. 60% of my class of drill sergeants never made it home. It just tore me up.”
VanDam and his wife Jo – also a retired educator – are members of First United Methodist Church in Tupelo. He said though his faith is strong, there were times when his feelings about God were ambivalent, even angry.
“I got angry,” he said. “Sometimes I thought God was trying to punish me for something. But now I see God has had a purpose for my life. A lot of the guys I served with didn’t make it. God had a purpose for me surviving.”
VanDam was wounded while serving in Vietnam and returned to his unit after spending months recovering in a hospital. He said the waterlogged conditions in the Vietnamese delta left their grisly tell-tale mark on the wounded.
“It was miserable; we were wet all the time,” he said. “You could always tell a guy who’d been in the delta. The wounds were always above the waist, because the rest of their body was underwater.”
VanDam served in Korea, Vietnam, Germany, Jordan, and the former British colonies of east Africa before finishing out his career in Washington state, where he retired at 51. After earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education and history, he began his second career as an educator.
In 1996 he and Jo moved to Lee County, where he taught at the secondary and college level until his retirement in 2010. With time on his hands, VanDam said he is looking back over his life through a more philosophical lens.
“It was Socrates who said ‘An unexamined life is not worth living,’” he said. “Now that I’m in my twilight years, I’ve been thinking about my life, and what it all means.”
With the benefit of hindsight, VanDam said he sees a connection between his two careers.
“I’ve been wondering about my life lately,” he said. “I can see that God had a purpose for me. Besides being a warrior and taking care of my soldiers, I took care of my students. Whenever I go to town I see my former students. I don’t always remember their names but I remember their faces.”
VanDam has also been reflecting on formative experiences from his childhood. Born in Indonesia, he spent 40 months in an internment camp with his mother during WWII, starting when he was six years old.
He said brutality and hunger were simply facts of life in the camp.
“I remember seeing a tomato in a guard’s garden,” he said. “It kept getting riper and riper, and it looked better and better. Finally, I snatched it. Just then, a Japanese guard rounded the building. I stuffed the tomato into my mouth and said, ‘That’s my tomato!’ The guard beat me with a bamboo pole.”
VanDam said it was in that camp that he first dreamed of a better life in a new place.
“I remember seeing a group of four-engine planes flying over the camp,” he said. “I knew the Japanese didn’t have those. I asked my mother about it and she said, ‘That’s the Americans. They’ll fight for us and we’ll be free someday.’ That was the first time I ever heard of America.”
VanDam said tales of his father’s experiences during the war solidified his goal of one day becoming an American citizen.
“My father was in a Japanese prison camp during the war,” he said. “When we were reunited after the war and he told us about how the Americans had liberated the camp, I said to myself, ‘I’m going to be an American someday.’”
On Sept. 20, 1956, when he was 20 years old, VanDam landed at Hoboken, New Jersey, with no family and just a few dollars in his pockets. In January 1957, he got a letter from Selective Service, and the rest, as they say, is history.
These days, the ageing warrior is showing a more pacifist streak, at least with the squirrels who’ve attempted to make his immaculately groomed backyard their home.
“And now I trap squirrels,” he said with a chuckle. “The first year I caught 26 of them. There’s only two left that I know of. I take them out to the Natchez Trace and release them. Now whenever I drive down the Trace, the squirrels say, ‘There goes that guy that caught me.’ And that’s my life.”