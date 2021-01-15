BECKER • It’s a quiet season for Abby Acres Christian Camp in Becker.
“Root Beer” and the camp’s other thick-coated horses lazily scan their 20-acre pasture for sprigs of green life. A zipline cable, stretched across a small pond, glimmers in the winter sun, and “Krystn’s Cottage” – the camp’s bunkhouse – sits shuttered in its wooded corner of the property.
David and Hope Lee have lived on the property since 2002. David is a former Air Force fighter pilot and a veteran of Desert Storm. He is now a flight-simulation instructor at Columbus Air Force Base.
The Lees opened Abby Acres in 2015 in the aftermath of an unthinkable event. In July of 2009, their daughter Abby, just 11 years old, died from meningitis.
Hope explained the circumstances of the tragedy:
“Our house burned to the ground in May of ‘09, so we were living on the base in Columbus,” she said. “Abby and her two older brothers had been here riding horses all day. (Root Beer was Abby’s horse.) Abby came in complaining with a headache. She was okay until Wednesday, when she started throwing up.”
Hope said things quickly escalated from there.
“Thursday morning she woke up with a seizure,” she said. “We had to fight to get her into the car. Her fever skyrocketed, and she didn’t know us. They airlifted her to LeBonheur, and by that night they were telling us to contact family members. She passed away on July 11, just a few months after her 11th birthday.”
David Lee said they founded Abby Acres to honor their daughter’s memory and the community’s generosity.
“We started the camp because we wanted her death to make a difference,” Lee said. “The community started a memorial fund, and within a year they had raised about $40,000. We started praying about what to do with the money, and we decided to build the camp.”
Now Abby Acres, which can accommodate up to 24 campers, is home to multiple summer camps for kids, as well as workshops and retreats for adults throughout the year. Hope said the yearly retreat for bereaved mothers she began four years ago is always well-attended.
“Just in Monroe County, within a 30-mile radius of this spot, I can give you 20 names of people who’ve lost children,” she said. “I felt like God was saying, ‘You’ve got to reach out to them.’ We have people from Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, Colorado – all over the place. It has been such a blessing.”
Hope said even with the passing of time, and with her faith to sustain her, her sense of loss is still strong.
“If someone loses a child and tells you they’re over it, they aren’t,” she said. “It’s been 11 years for us, and it’s still like it was yesterday. You don’t get over it and you don’t get through it. You go through all these emotions, and then you cycle again.”
While the Lees were grateful for the encouragement they received from family and friends after Abby’s death, Hope said not all the comments she heard were equally helpful.
“You have some people who say the stupidest things,” she said. “Like, ‘God needed another flower in his garden.’ When I’d hear something like that I’d think, ‘Should I hit you now, or do you have something else to say?’ You know they mean well, but it’s just so hard to hear.”
David said even though it can feel awkward at first, it helps when other people share memories of their daughter with them.
“If other people talk about your kid, it helps keep that kid’s memory alive,” he said. “It’s not negative; it’s like therapy. Don’t talk about the loss itself, just good memories. It’s simpler than we think. Just reach out, even if you’re stumbling through it.”
Hope said that while she’s never blamed God for Abby’s death, she sometimes feels angry.
“You get mad,” she said. “Kids shouldn’t die before their parents. I still struggle with it.”
David said for those struggling with the loss of a child, it’s important to honor your feelings and intuitions.
“Whatever you think you should do, just do it, as long as it’s not something that’s obviously self-destructive,” he said. “If you have to go somewhere, just hop in the car, if that helps you. If it helps you to help someone else, just do it. It’s therapeutic.”