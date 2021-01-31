Imagine you live in a house with many people of varying ages and backgrounds. You came to find yourselves under the same roof over a span of years, fate bringing you together for one reason or another. There are days when you find yourselves in each other’s company for hours at a time, others in which you may not set foot in the same room.
Mostly, you and your cohabitants coexist happily. Even if you aren’t the closest of friends, you are cordial to one another.
But there’s this one old lady …
The woman is beyond ancient. You suspect she’s walked the Earth since the Cretaceous period, but you can’t say for certain because slicing her open to count her rings would require physically touching her. When she shuffles into a room … and shuffling is about all she can do because her bones are balsa wood, her muscles tissue paper … you can’t help but bristle. Just knowing she’s under the same roof with you is enraging. When she speaks directly to you – almost always in niceties because she’s among the sweetest people on the planet – you answer with snark and profanity. If she ever dares approach, you run away, screaming at her as you pass.
You can’t even say for certain why you hate her. You just do.
That preposterous scenario basically describes the relationship between two of my cats, Elizabeth Bathory and Flannery O’Connor.
It’s impossible to say when or why Bathory began to despise our oldest cat, but it wasn’t always that way. After we first fished Bathory out of that library trash can and took her into our home, Flannery seemed to welcome her … or, at the very least, accept her presence with the resigned indifference with which she’s hailed every new addition to our household, be they feline or canine or … in one instance … tiny human.
And I don’t know if Bathory even paid Flannery much mind for the first few years we called her ours. As much as I can recall the social dynamics of two of the many, many cats that have come and gone throughout my life, the two of them lived under the same roof, but might as well have inhabited separate planes of existence.
But at some point, a switch got flipped, and Bathory added an “nti” to her apathy. These days, if Flannery even walks into the same room as Bathory, it’s as if an engine roars to life inside the latter’s throat. The volume of this sound is relative to Flannery’s proximity to her, although the only reason the geriatric cat would go anywhere near Bathory is if she happens to be directly along the path to a warm lap or some other comfortable spot where she can settle to temporarily ease the pain of her disintegrating kitty-bones.
So pure is her hatred, even a whiff of Flannery will set Bathory off into a fit of rage. There are currently deep gashes on the back of my hand because I made the mistake of petting the older cat a week before attempting to pick up the younger.
I don’t know that even Bathory understands her animosity toward her elderly housemate. She just hates her. It doesn’t have to go any deeper than that.
Which makes me wonder about all the people I’ve irrationally disliked over the years, and there have been a few. Especially in my foolish youth, there were those with whom I interacted regularly – through work or school – who I shunned for reasons I couldn’t articulate then and most certainly can’t define now. I just did.
You know, if it seems silly to me that a cat should waste one-ninth of her lives irrationally disliking someone, just think about how I feel about having spent even a portion of my single life on the same thing.