Even in my hazy, half-sleep state, the man in the backward cap with the meticulously groomed beard who was confidently ranting about the “industrial globalist agenda” from the cab of his pickup had some good points.
I’d dozed off on my couch one Thursday night while watching YouTube videos of people sculpting lesser known Ninja Turtles characters out of Play-Doh and awoke several hours later to see the man’s face filling my television screen. Normally, I would have shoved the cat off my chest, rolled over and gone back to sleep. But he spoke with a kind of certainty I’ve never felt in my life, and the longer I listened to him, the more his diatribe about how a secret cabal of erudite globalists are pulling the strings began to make sense.
At least, it seemed like it did. Tell the truth, I only understood about a third of what he was going on about. But he was going about it with such assertiveness, I knew it had to be true. He listed a bunch of YouTube channels I should follow and named a bunch of websites I’d never heard of that I should visit to get what he called the “real news.” I didn’t write any of them down, of course, because it was 3:16 a.m. But I figured once I got to work the next morning I could just Google “globalists real news not fake news youtube” and that would probably set me down the right path.
So, several hours of watching different dudes ranting inside of different trucks later, I was no closer to the answers I sought. There were so many questions floating around my head – about puppeteers and puppets and strings and shadow governments. Normally, I would have consulted some of our more traditional vectors for information – well-respected national publications and scientific journals and whatnot. But those venues would only provide me with verifiable information vetted from reliable sources, none of which would do anything to confirm what I’d already come to believe. Besides, if my hours of watching clean-cut guys in truck cabs yelling directly into their phone cameras had taught me anything, it’s that string-pullers are bankrolled by a cadre of multibillionaire Ivy coastal League elitist movie stars, all of whom have their dirty fingers in every media mainstream.
No. I had to dig deeper … reach beyond the first few pages of Google results.
On page eight or nine, I landed on a thread on the site 8-Chan, which is where people with views “too radical” for 4-Chan hang out, that offered oodles of vague details and sketchy firsthand accounts about why you can’t rely on the experts – astronauts, scientists, planetologists and the lot – to straight talk you about “the truth.” They rely on fat federal grants in order to fund their luxury laboratories and moon mansions and the like. Their expertise has been bought and sold so many times over, it might as well be listed on eBay as “acceptable.”
I was getting frustrated. Plus, it was nearing my lunch break, so I needed to get to the bottom of this mystery ASAP so I could shoot a quick video about it on my way to get my Nachos BellGrande on. I was going to have to turn to the citizen journalists on some sources most outside the mainstream. We’re talking the most deeply buried sub-Reddits and screen shots of posts from lesser known social media outlets reposted to various acquaintances’ Facebook feeds. Forget about 8-Chan. The real news is on π-Chan. That’s where I was headed.
And that’s how, at 11:36 on a Wednesday morning, I came to realize the earth is flat, dinosaurs never existed, Walt Disney’s decapitated head has been secretly manipulating the outcome of U.S. elections for decades, the coronavirus originated in the blood of monkeys on Venus, and this world is a cesspool of absolute lunacy.
One of those I already knew.