Panic set in the moment I glanced out of my kitchen window Monday morning.
White. Nothing but white. My yard and driveway, traditionally blanketed in a thick quilt of dead leaves and fallen branches this time of year, was covered in ice and snow, all those beautiful browns and reds swallowed by frigid oblivion.
I know I said something aloud … let slip some gasp of profanity or utterance of shock … but I can’t for the life of me remember what it was. From the other room, I could hear my 4-year-old daughter screaming.
“Daddy! Daddy!” she yawped, her voice a shrill of barely restrained terror. “It’s snowing! It’s snowing!”
“I can see it’s snowing!” I screamed at her, my fear of icy doom momentarily overwhelming my normally loving fatherly instincts. Ignoring my daughter’s sobbing, I began frantically taking stock of the contents of our kitchen cabinets, routing past the unopened jars of peanut butter, the boxes of saltine and Cheese Nip crackers, the cans of Campbell’s soup and turkey-based chili, the packages of Bisquick, Stouffer’s Animal Crackers and Velveeta Shells and Cheese.
“Dear Lord,” I whispered as I yanked the final three bottles of Hidden Valley Ranch from the now-barren shelf and tossed them over my shoulder. “We’re almost down to just barely half a sack of whole bean coffee.”
Behind me, my daughter wandered into the kitchen, wet-faced and whimpering. She mewled some question about why I was so angry with her. She might as well have been speaking to me from a hundred miles away.
After accidentally sending Arlie sprawling onto the floor as I pushed past her, I rushed out the back door to my car, then back inside to grab the keys I’d forgotten. Arlie was just beginning to stumble to her feet as I barreled back through the kitchen, which was unfortunate because I had to shove her down again as I passed, sending her into another fit of wailing. No matter, Adam. Think about the destination, not the journey.
The grocery store was a war zone. Bodies everywhere, the linoleum slick with the blood of the fallen. Shelves ransacked and desolate.
I was genuinely surprised to find the icy apocalypse had changed nothing.
The coffee aisle was empty except for the thin, older gentleman studying the varieties of Dunkin’ Donuts. I’ve always considered myself a live and let live kind of man, but faced with looming disaster – my wife and I were just two or three weeks away from being unable to enjoy our morning cups of Joe; if the snow were to trap us inside for that amount of time, we’d be so sluggish – I did what I had to do for me and mine.
I was shocked at the amount of blood that came gushing out of the old man’s nose considering how gently I’d head-butted him. Guilt hit me again, but I shoved it back as I snatched up a package of Eight O’Clock. I yelled an apology as I dashed from the aisle to the front of the store. The old man, motionless on the floor, didn’t respond. I still wonder if he even heard me.
When I arrived home, Arlie was whimpering in my wife’s arms. The sight of me must have sent a fresh surge of fear through my daughter, because she immediately began wailing as I came into view. Mandy was livid.
Stepping over the packages of food I’d thrown from the cabinet earlier, I placed the coffee on the counter and returned to the very same window that had sent me into my initial panic. As I watched the graceful flecks of snow fall upon the smoking heap of my car, I breathed a sigh of relief.
“We’re safe,” I whispered to myself.