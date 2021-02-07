The other day, my 4-year-old daughter told me she wants to be a dinosaur when she grows up.
Naturally, my initial reaction was skepticism. I mean, dinosaurs have been extinct for, what, 65 million years? Can you even find work as a dinosaur these days? She might as well have told me she wanted to be a lamplighter.
It’s not that I don’t want to be supportive of my daughter’s ambitions. Even at an age where she can’t seem to brush her teeth without painting her entire face a frothy white, facing constant negativity and can’t-do-ism can really take an emotional toll. The last thing I want is to instill in my daughter an attitude that every dream, no matter how outlandish, is ridiculous. That it just can’t be done, so why bother even trying?
I don’t want her to end up like me, in other words.
So, despite my natural doubt at the possibility of earning a living as a large, extinct creature, I tried to be supportive. There are some logistical issues in transforming a human girl into a hulking reptilian critter, but those are the kinds of details we could work out another day. After all, innovations in the field of prosthesiology are coming quickly. By the time she’s actually old enough to seek work as a dinosaur, I’m sure half of us will be walking around with bionic tails on our backsides.
So, I told her, “Sure, Arlie. That sounds great. What kind of dinosaur do you want to be?”
“Iguanodon,” she said.
Despite my best efforts, my heart sank.
Iguanodon? Iguanodon? Out of all the dinosaurs my daughter could choose to be, she went with an Iguanodon? They’re the cows of the late Jurassic period. Or possibly the buffalo of the early Cretaceous, if I’m feeling particularly generous. Why would she want to be one of those?
I mean, if she were going to make a life as a dinosaur, at least it could have been something cool. Why couldn’t she say she wanted to be a T-Rex, the Ron Perlman of the dinosaur world? Even an Allosaurus, while smaller and less notable, would have cool. And the Spinosaurus, while growing in popularity, still hasn’t lost its underground cred.
Or, if she wanted to stick with herbivores (which I totally get; I’m not vegan, but I’ve got a lot of respect for those who are), she could have picked a Stegosaurus, with its rad dorsal plates and spiky tail; or a Triceratops, with that trio of horns for stabbing her enemies. Heck, even a Parasaurolophus, while undoubtedly a less popular species, has a cool cranial crest to help it stand out in a crowd and also attract mates (if Arlie chooses to attract mates; that’s totally up to her).
But an Iguanodon? Really? Why?
“I like them,” she said.
Sigh. OK, so maybe I’m not the biggest fan of my daughter’s current career choice. But, you know what, she’s 4. Who knows how long it’ll last? And even if this dream of being a lumbering eye-roll of a dinosaur persists, I’ll support it. I think that’s what being a good dad is all about. And who knows, maybe … as preposterous as it sounds … she’ll be the one to finally make the Iguanodon as cool as T-Rex.
I mean, I don’t see it. But I’m being supportive, remember?