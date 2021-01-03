In the days just before he died, Old Man 2020 dropped by my house for a visit.
I found him on my couch, muddy boots propped atop my coffee table. Robes tattered, trademark top hat squished like an accordion, the year was siphoned down to nothing but loose skin and lingering death.
From the hallway bathroom, I could hear the frantic splashing of water and baby laughter.
Old Man 2020 was smoking a joint, and when I told him I didn’t think it was legal to do so just yet, he showed me a mouth full of teeth, each stained dull red and filed to a point. There was no mirth in that grin.
“I got one foot in the grave and the other foot in another grave just in case the first one don’t work out,” he told me. “What are you going to do about it?”
He patted the space next to him with his skeletal hand. I took a seat.
“Let me guess,” I said as he draped a rawboned arm over my shoulder. “You’re here to lecture me about all the things I failed to accomplish during you.”
The old man loosed laughter as harsh as cloth tearing.
“Nah,” he said. “I’ve been a rough year.”
I nodded in agreement.
“The pandemic,” I said. “Civil unrest. Political upheaval. I’d say you’d make for a good John Prine song if you hadn’t killed him in April.”
Another mirthless grin full of pointy teeth.
“No … no lectures this time,” he rasped. “Just a few words of advice from a dying old year.”
I started to protest, but he cut me off.
“Just humor me,” he said, then took a drag. Smoke slipped from between his cracked lips as he began to speak. “If there’s anything I hope you learned from living with me, it’s how to appreciate what ya got, while ya got it. As bad as I’ve been … and for a lot of people, I’ve been the absolute worst …”
He flashed those sharp teeth again.
“… there’s no guaranteeing my successor will be any better.”
He motioned toward the bathroom, where I could still hear a frantic giggling and splashing water.
“Do you really think she’ll be worse than you?” I said.
He shrugged.
“Who knows? We years are total mysteries. Full of promise when we’re young, regret when we’re old. You can’t ever tell how we’re going to work out.”
He jabbed at my chest with a bony index finger. It felt like being poked with a thin but sturdy stick.
“That’s why you gotta enjoy what ya got, who ya got, while ya got it. Too many folks spend their days concerned about what’s coming. Fretting over what’s gone. It’s pointless, because the next thing you know, a year like me comes along and upends everything.”
In one swift motion, Old Man 2020 kicked over my coffee table. The various this-and-thats that cover the thing went spilling onto the floor. The old man popped the joint between his lips, placed his hands on his knees and stood. A forest of branches snapped inside his body.
“Well, my damage here is done,” he told me. “Just remember my advice, and keep an eye on that little one. Can’t say what she’ll be like, but she’ll definitely be full of surprises.”
He smiled again, then slowly strolled through my front door, leaving muddy prints with each step.
I stood and walked to the bathroom. Baby New Year was splashing in the toilet. She was naked save for a tiny top hat and sash. It read “2021” and was immaculate. Sopping wet, but immaculate. The floor was soaked. Toilet water spilled down the front of my shirt and pants as I lifted her into my arms.
“What will you be?” I said to her.
When she smiled up at me, I could see the faintest hint of white breaking the surface of her otherwise immaculate gums.