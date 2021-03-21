Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Mother Nature stomped her gargantuan, bare foot outside our bedroom window.
A booming bassline note rumbled through the house. The sound rattled the floorboards, knocked knick-knacks from their shelves and undoubtedly caused all three of our cats to fall from whatever precarious perches they’d chosen to sleep upon that night. Above our heads, we heard something tumble in the attic.
I shot up in bed. For a moment, I thought the world might end, that I would meet the apocalypse dressed in a too-large Relay for Life tee and a pair of loose “Star Wars” pajama pants. In my state of half-asleep lunacy, I briefly wondered if I would go to my grave without having ever witnessed firsthand the wondrous Cabazon Dinosaurs. I may or may not have begun crying before regaining what little sense I typically have.
As is often the case, Mandy’s reaction was far more caustic. Out of shock, she said something profane or blasphemous or some combination of the two. I can’t quite remember. Neither would have been out of character. Mandy has precisely two reactions when frightened suddenly: wide-eyed squealing or murderous rage. This time, she opted for the latter.
We huddled in silence, listening to the reverberations as Mother Nature wiggled her toes just beyond the thin walls of our house, as she dug her earth-crusted nails into our side yard, just waiting for the storm to pass.
Nothing snatches away any feeling of control you might have about your life quite like foul weather. We spend so much of our time planning for the future, positioning ourselves to handle whatever life throws our way. We work hard to purchase what we need – shelter and food and more novelty T-shirts than we could ever possibly wear. If we’re lucky, we may spend a little extra on the things we want: Books or vinyl records or always-online refrigerators or self-aware toilets … that kind of stuff.
We do these things to make ourselves comfortable, to help us feel joy. To give ourselves some measure of control in the brief time we’re afforded.
Mother Nature doesn’t care about any of that. She likes to go where she pleases. Does what she wants. When thirsty, she’ll drink all the rain. If hungry, she’ll open up a great mouth in the earth and swallow whatever topples in. She’ll puff great gusts of wind when frustrated, or cry a flood when she’s sorrowful. In those moments when her willpower gives way to bad habits, she’ll set fire to a forest and light a cigarette with the blaze.
It’s not that she doesn’t care for us. Nature can be nurturing. But she’s also fickle, and though we try our best to predict her every move so as best to prepare for it, she is reliably unreliable at best.
We are nothing if not entirely beholden to her whims.
So even as I frantically checked my phone on a predawn Wednesday to see what Mother Nature might do next … whether I should prepare myself for imminent destruction or nothing at all … I knew in my heart it was a largely symbolic gesture. One that’s meant to give me a comforting dose of my very favorite placebo.
Before long, Mother Nature moved on, removed her massive feet from my property and hoofed off to elsewhere. Nestled beneath the covers of our bed, I listened as the sound of her footsteps grew distant, then disappeared altogether, replaced by the soft purr of Mandy’s gentle snoring. Although I knew I needed to get some rest, that Mother Nature was expected to return later that day in a tizz, I struggled to fall asleep. I just couldn’t close my eyes.