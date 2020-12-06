I’ve written before in the pages of the highly respected scientific journal The Itawamba County Times about my completely founded and totally rational belief that my 4-year-old daughter, Arlie, is a natural oddity. In my previously published research, I detailed how my child was born with a black hole where her stomach should be, allowing her to consume far more food than her body should be physically capable of containing.
I am currently awaiting my IFFGD Research Award.
Upon continued research, I have discovered my daughter possesses other seemingly preternatural anomalies: I’m almost certain Arlie generates her own time displacement field.
Allow me to explain my theory: I believe Arlie is surrounded by a metaphysical bubble of a sort, a rift in reality the precise size and shape of her little body. Within this unseen dimensional cloak, my daughter exists in a realm of time and space wholly separate from our own, although similar in almost every conceivable way but one: Time moves approximately 42% slower.
In practice, this means she can technically do anything the rest of us can. Eat her lunch. Pick up her toys. Brush that million-dollar mouth of teeth we recently mortgaged our house and all future houses to pay for. These things are doable, just at an excruciatingly slow speed.
Of course, I wouldn’t just toss such a crackpot theory … one that might alter our perception of the universe and change the fundamentals of our lives … into the ether to wreak all kinds of havoc without at least a scrap of proof to back up my outlandish claims. Who could be so irresponsible?
(Adam pauses to look directly into the camera)
Anyway, I come bearing the most reliable kind of evidence: anecdotal.
Let’s say I give my daughter a simple series of familiar tasks. Oh … say … getting ready for school. I’ll prep her breakfast, lay out her clothes for the day, and awaken her from the kind of deep sleep that only occurs during days when I have to get up early anyway. I’ll set her in front of her bowl of cereal or untoasted Pop-Tart or one of those fiber-packed brownies that helps her ... you know. I’ll tell her something along the lines of “Eat up. We have to head out in 30 minutes.” And then I’ll leave the room to go about doing whatever morning stuff adults have to do before work.
Ten minutes later, I’ll return to our living room to find my daughter having eaten approximately three Cheerios or nibbled a single corner of her Pop-Tart or perhaps be midway through the process of lifting that fiber brownie to her lips. So I’ll instruct her to hurry up. I’ll tell her we have to go soon. Then she’ll ask questions about how long it is until we have to leave, and I’ll say “five minutes” as if our concepts of time were remotely similar.
With those five minutes expired, I’ll return to find she’s eaten four more Cheerios or has finally finished that one corner of that Pop-Tart or is almost done chewing that first bite of fiber brownie.
Unsympathetic to her cries of hunger (remember, there’s a black hole at the center of body), I’ll apathetically tell her it’s time to leave and insist she brush her expensive teeth and dress herself immediately.
Forty-five minutes later, we’re rolling up to the school with my daughter’s face splotched with toothpaste and her left shoe where the right should be. On a good day, that is.
You might think I’m not demanding enough of my child, but I assure you, that’s not the case. I’ll yell and cuss and crack the proverbial bull whip throughout the morning. It does no good. How could it? Her seconds pass like minutes, minutes stretch out to tens of minutes, and tens of minutes go on like mini-eternities.
Time, for her, is not some finite thing that can be exhausted. Within her bubble, there is only the immediate, and the immediate is forever.
I wonder if I could squeeze a few drops of her spit into a bottle of Jergens and market it as anti-aging cream?