It was sometime during the repair guy’s third visit in half that number of years that it occurred to me we might one day – possibly soon – have to say goodbye to our stacked washer/dryer combo.
“You know,” he said between strained epithets as he puzzle-twisted his body into the unnatural shapes required to disassemble enough of the machine to replace the heating element … again, “you might want to consider replacing this thing.”
I replied with something along the lines of, “Oh?,” but what I really meant was, “Why the bleep would I want to do that?”
“Yeah, I noticed the drum to the washer is a little loose. Bet this machine wobbles when it’s washing, am I right?”
He was.
“Thought so. Well, those things can come off. And when that happens …”
He grunted and yanked something from the back of the dryer that looked to me like metal intestines.
“… you might as well replace the whole thing. You’re talking five-, six-hundred dollars to replace that drum alone. Big money.”
I told him that certainly gave us something to think about, even though I didn’t want to do any such thing.
I suspected his suggestion was made less out of concern for the financial health of my family and more for the preservation of his own body since he’d likely be the one to have to contort himself to make any future repairs to the dying machine.
Not that I can really blame him. Outside of its innate ability to prevent us from having to use a public laundromat, nothing about that towering monolith is particularly convenient. It’s located inside the kitchen of our small, increasingly ancient house – the first thing people see when they walk through our carport door, which everyone seems to do.
It’s also noisy, especially when performing both its primary functions simultaneously, and it’s not particularly quick. Especially drying, which it does leisurely, even when tackling the smallest bundle of dampened clothing.
And because, as the repair guy so helpfully informed us, the drum inside the washer is a little loose, the entire machine goes into epileptic fits when scrubbing a load. You can feel it throughout the house – the floorboards rumbling, plates in the cabinets clattering – in something similar to what people must experience just before an earthquake.
So, yeah. It’s a bit of a pain. Yet, I’m reluctant to give up on the thing. It may seem silly for an ostensibly grown man to feel some kind of emotional attachment to a household appliance, but … darn it … I kind of do. That washer/dryer combo greeted us when we first set foot in the house some 16 years ago. Although I can’t recall exactly what I said as I stepped past it that initial time, I believe it was something along the lines of “Well, that’s inconvenient.”
That machine has been a part of our house for as long as we’ve called it home … the stalwart guardian of our carport door. It is as much a part of the place as that squeaky floorboard just inside the door to our daughter’s bedroom, the water-warped ceiling tile in the dining room, or the horrific Other Shower.
Lately, the washing machine has begun to drip constantly. Over time, a pool of water builds inside that loose drum. I’m concerned for the machine’s health.
Sometimes, as I pass by on my way out the door, I’ll talk to the aging appliance.
“It’s going to be OK,” I’ll tell it, patting its cold, metal surface. “Once you get enough water built up in there, I’ll just wash a load of clothes. Don’t you worry about it.”
The machine doesn’t respond, of course, but the slow, ceaseless drip of water inside it makes me think of crying.