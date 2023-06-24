djr-2023-06-24-liv-column-felder-p1

Stumpery is newly popular Victorian garden construction, using a jumble of interesting logs and stumps plus ferns, azaleas, and other woodland plants.

 Felder Rushing

Picking up after big storms has always been the sad lot of gardeners. But though cleanup is frustrating and daunting, it's still important, when possible, to repair what is left.

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

