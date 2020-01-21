OXFORD • Three community theaters and two high schools in Northeast Mississippi were honored for their performances this past weekend at the Mississippi Theatre Association's 2020 State Festival.
Tupelo, Starkville and Corinth community theaters received multiple Community Festival Awards during the awards ceremony Sunday at the University of Mississippi. In the high school division, Starkville and Tishomingo County were recognized for their plays.
Tupelo Community Theatre's "'Night, Mother" and Starkville Community Theatre's "A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney" both won six awards, including the Warren McDaniel Award for Best Production.
For Tupelo, Jennifer Cummings won Best Actress and Haley Johnson won Best Supporting Actress. TCT's Tom Booth and Christi Houin won for Best Scenic Design and received a Special Recognition Award for Best Attention to Detail in Design. TCT also won for Best Technical Experience.
For Starkville, individual awards went to Gabe Smith (Best Director), Paul Ruff (Best Actor), Ben Christmas (Best Supporting Actor), Abby Jovanovic (Best Costume Design) and Jansen Fair (Special Recognition for Excellence in Wig Design).
Corinth Theatre-Arts' Matthew Wood and Amber Rutledge were honored for their roles in "The Rocky Horror Show."
In the high school division, Tishomingo County's Savannah Southward and David Tiernan were among the 14 students chosen for the All-Star Cast. TCHS also won a special award for Best Costume Design for "Sending Down the Sparrows."
Youth Individual Event winners from Tishomingo County and Starkville include:
• Design Poster: Starkville's Jaylon Ashford, first place.
• Acting Duet: Tishomingo County's David Tiernan and Savannah Southward, first place; Starkville's Jace Fye and Colin Kennedy, third place.
• Acting Female: Starkville's Sally Stafford, second place.
• Musical Group: Starkville's Jaylon Ashford, Will Norris, Alander Neal and Carter McIlwain, second place.
• Musical Duet: Starkville's Christian Dunne and Will Norris, second place.