TUPELO • Louis Armour first saw “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” when he was 8 years old. He’s been obsessed with it since.
The Tupelo resident has amassed a huge memorabilia collection related to the 1954 science fiction-adventure film. Armour’s collection is on display this month at the GumTree Museum of Art in downtown Tupelo.
Armour’s fascination with “20,000 Leagues” began when he watched it with his father at the Lamar Theatre in Jackson. Starring Kirk Douglas and James Mason, the Walt Disney-produced motion picture is an adaptation of Jules Verne’s 1870 novel and is considered one of the best films in the steampunk genre.
“It’s a classic boyhood story. Who wouldn’t want to roam the seas in your own submarine, right, especially one that looked like this,” said Armour, pointing to one of his Nautilus models on display.
The collection, Armour said, began in his youth with a 1963 Big Golden Book about the movie that he bought from a Ben Franklin dime store. He now owns several copies of the book.
In addition to the book and the models, other items on display include publications, photos, marketing ads, movie posters from different countries and toy versions of the giant squid that attacks the Nautilus in the movie.
“When the internet finally came up, I began to collect in earnest,” Armour said. “A lot of these were given to me from other collectors. I did buy some of them on eBay.”
The exhibit, which is free to the public, will be on display until the end of November. Located at 211 Main Street, the GumTree Museum of Art is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Call (662) 844-2787 for more information.