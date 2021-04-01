OXFORD • Melanie Addington, the executive director of the Oxford Film Festival, is stepping down to take a similar position with the Tallgrass Film Festival in Wichita, Kansas.
OxFilm, the organization that oversees the nonprofit film festival and its sub-brands, announced Addington's resignation Thursday.
Addington, who became Oxford's executive director in 2015, will leave her position April 30.
Under Addington's leadership, the Oxford Film Festival transitioned into an event that offers both in-person and virtual screenings of its entries. The festival also created a drive-in theater last year to continue presenting movies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to celebrating its 18th festival this year, it rolled out a new branding as "OxFilm," reflecting its growth as a year-round entity with sub-brands such as OxFilm Drive-in, OxFilm Youth, OxFilm EDU and OxFilm On Demand.
MovieMaker.com in 2020 rated Oxford Film Festival as one of "50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee" and one of the country's best online film festivals.
"Oxford has been my home for almost 20 years and I will miss it greatly," Addington said in a news release. "The festival is now in the strongest place it has ever been with year-round staff and a strong board who will make sure it stays in good hands. I will be back to visit often."
Steven Case, chairman of the Oxford Film Festival board, said the festival's growth is due to Addington's vision.
"The Oxford Film Festival, and now, OxFilm, reflect the joy of making films and watching films and immersing ourselves in the world of cinema that comes directly from Melanie," he said. "While we are thrilled for her and this new challenge she will be taking on in Wichita with Tallgrass, we are also bolstered by the knowledge that she will be leaving us in prime position to keep growing and being the cultural and artistic force in this state that few could have imagined before she took the helm.”
OxFilm has begun conducting a search for a new executive director. The Oxford Film Festival’s virtual presentations will continue throughout April.