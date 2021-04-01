TUPELO - The music of the Grateful Dead and Widespread Panic will be jamming here this weekend.
Airshow, an acoustic rock and bluegrass band, will perform cover sets of the poplar jam bands in addition to their own songs Friday and Saturday nights at Blue Canoe.
The Nashville-based group will play a Grateful Dead set Friday and Widespread Panic Saturday. Each show starts at 8 p.m. Admission is free.
Airshow returns to Tupelo as part of its spring lineup of shows in the Southeast. The band performed at Blue Canoe in February 2020.
Founded by childhood friends Steve Gallagher (guitar, vocals) and Cody Chelius (mandolin, vocals), Airshow also features Bill Baker on bass and John Rodrigue on drums.
Their combination of acoustic and jam-band music debuted in 2017 with the EP "Lightblub." Their follow-up, "Up in the Clouds," was released in 2019.
The band is touring to support its 2020 EP release, "Anubis," which is available on all digital and streaming outlets.
"When we were considering the title for the new album and the concept for the cover art, the conversation kept coming back to the final track, 'Riddle of the Sphinx,' and its Egyptian them," the band wrote on its Facebook page. "The second track on the record, 'Ruby,' a song about a sweet, black dog, also stood out in our minds. While researching different Sphinx images, we discovered that some people believed the Great Sphinx was originally a statue of the jackal god Anubis, the god of the Necropolis, who closely resembled Ruby. And thus we had the title and concept for our new record."