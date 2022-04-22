BALDWYN • An Alabama-based writer and producer wants to bring the unexpected to Baldwyn.
Tiffany LaMeia, of Decatur, Alabama, will have her play, “The Other Woman, I Am Her,” performed Saturday, April 30 at the Baldwyn High School Auditorium. There is a 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. performance. The auditorium can seat 300. Tickets cost $30. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Baldwyn to purchase additional film equipment for its filmmaking program.
“We’re just excited,” said Baldwyn Mayor Roslynn Clark. “It’s extremely important that we share our different types of cultural art and to expose all of our people to cultural diversity.”
At a media event Wednesday at the Station on 2nd, LaMeia shared that “The Other Woman'' was first a book about a portion of her life. After releasing the book, she felt prompted by God to write a play. Though they share the same title, the play differs from the book.
“I’m big on play on words, so while there are some infidelity and things that happen in the stage play, ‘The Other Woman’ is something that most people don’t expect it to be,” LaMeia said.
The play’s central conflict is when the husband, Jereme, decides he no longer wants to be married to his wife, Meme, due to his interest in another woman, Kizzie. He leaves, “only to find out that things aren’t always what they seem,” LaMeia said. His friends are Bobby and MJ.
Meanwhile, Meme is on the road to recovery and healing thanks to the arrival of Deacon Smith and support of her mom Ma Vicktory, her dad and friend D’Asia. LaMeia plays the role of life coach and counselor. The play features Alayna MaShay Gray. LaMeia is grateful to her cast, crew, and acting coach Tracie Bailey, who makes sure everyone is staged correctly.
“You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll be inspired, and so that’s the ultimate goal of the stage play,” LaMeia said.
This is LaMeia’s first play. It took 10 months to write, with largely original music penned by LaMeia. “The Other Woman” originally debuted in October 2017 at The Princess Theatre in Decatur, Alabama and had additional shows in different venues before COVID-19. To build momentum, she posted the play on YouTube, where it has garnered over 230,000 views. COVID-19 also made rehearsals difficult, as cast members largely rehearsed via Zoom.
Baldwyn’s show is the first since the pandemic began. A few years ago, Heather Hill of Baldwyn reached out and connected her with Clark. They originally envisioned the play for Tupelo, but after COVID-19 delayed it and Clark became mayor, she decided to bring it to Baldwyn instead. After talking back and forth and speaking with the superintendent, they decided to bring the stage play to the high school auditorium.
“The plays and anything that we’re going to have in the future is about and for empowering the whole community as a whole,” Clark said.
LaMeia hopes her play ministers to others and brings unity into marriages. Through her experience with divorce, she saw how others can get stuck in heartbreak and rejection. In previous performances, she’s more often received feedback from men about how the play gave them insight into their relationship.
“I am a minister, but I’m just a person,” LaMeia said. “The entire undertone of this is to find your strength in God, to find your own beauty and to walk in that and to own it, whether other people acknowledge it or not.”
Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at www.myevent.com/theotherwoman.