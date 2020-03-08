TUPELO • Jason Aldean waited all day Saturday to take the stage at BancorpSouth Arena.
Finally, at 9:25 p.m., the country music superstar was unleashed. Wearing a black Guns n’ Roses T-shirt, Aldean stepped up to the mic and shouted, “Let’s do it, Mississippi.”
Aldean and his band then cranked up the opening song of his concert, “Take a Little Ride,” and carried the partying sellout crowd through 85 minutes of the rocking country sound that has defined Aldean’s career.
Aldean performed 22 songs on the sold-out Tupelo stop of his We Back Tour, including 15 that reached No. 1 on the country charts. The chart toppers helped Aldean win the Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year award three straight years (2016-18) and ACM’s Artist of the Decade award for the 2010s last year.
“We’ve been waiting all day to get out here, so it’s our turn to have fun with you guys,” Aldean said after rolling through the first four songs. “Basically, what I’m saying is, drink up because we’re going to be here for a while, you know what I’m saying? So, let’s get this party started.”
At that point, Aldean revved up as he took the crowd to the next hit, “Crazy Town.” The band, especially Kurt Allison’s riffs on lead guitar, kept the audience members moving and dancing in the aisle and seats.
Eight of Aldean’s nine albums, including last year’s “9,” were represented in the setlist. Aldean sang “We Back,” the first single off “9” and the featured song for CBS-TV’s Southeastern Conference football broadcasts last fall.
Aldean also did “Drowns the Whiskey,” his duet with Miranda Lambert from the “Rearview Town” LP. While Aldean sang his part live, Lambert was singing via recorded video on the screen. “She’s kinda here,” Aldean said.
Following his performance of “Girl Like You,” Aldean told his fans not to expect an encore at the end.
“I feel like if I’m backstage, you guys are out here and the only thing we’re doing is wasting time, right,” he asked. “So, I propose this: How about we just play you guys everything we’ve got, and when the show’s over it’s just over?”
The crowd cheered its overwhelming approval. Aldean then wrapped up the show with “My Kinda Party,” “Hicktown,” “Dirt Road Anthem,” “She’s Country,” “You Make It Easy,” and, the finale, “The Only Way I Know.”
Opening acts Riley Green and Morgan Wallen did their part in warming up the audience. Green and Waller are among the nominees for the ACM’s Male Newcomer of the Year, which will be presented April 5.
Green’s six-song set included his biggest hit to date, “There Was This Girl,” which the Jacksonville, Alabama, native told the crowd, “It happens to be about a girl from Tupelo.” Wallen, a competitor on TV’s “The Voice” in 2014, followed with nine songs, including No. 1s “Whiskey Glasses” and “Up Down.”
Dee Jay Silver made sure there was no lull in between performers, playing a mix of country, rock, rap and disco from the on-stage turntable for the audience to enjoy.